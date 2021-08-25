Cancel
Motorsports

Western Heritage Days

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarrel racing event entertains the fans. A young rider competes in Barrel Racing in the Pee-Wee Division. Team Roping cowboys take down a steer. This young cowboy competes in the mutton busting. Richard Stephens and Kristin Weaver pose with Pistol Pete.

Motorsports
Sports
Knoxville, IAkniakrls.com

Wild Night At Knoxville Raceway Nets Three Points Champions

The Knoxville Raceway crowned three points champions on Saturday, and like anything at the Knoxville Raceway, conventional was not in the norm. Tyler Gornendyk was the only driver to clinch a points title that did not have any drama come his way as he held a 266 point lead and was never threatened winning the final A-Main of the season in the Pro Sprints class and clinching the season championship. Clint Garner roared from 80 points back to steal his 9th career points title when Ryan Giles, who seemingly had clinched, dropped out of the A-Main with seven laps to go. It then became a battle between Garner and Jamie Ball. With two laps remaining, Scott Bogucki passed ball for the lead and the eventual race win and Garner finished in 3rd place giving him the points title by just 17 points over Ball. In the 410s it also came down to three drivers, Davey Heskin, Justin Henderson and Brian Brown. Early in the A-Main Henderson was eliminated in a crash, and with Brown running away with the last half of the race Heskin had to finish mo worse then 5th to clinch the title. However it was easier said than done as Heskin started 13th and charged to 4th place to win his first career 410 points title as Brown ran away with the feature win. Heskin also needed every position as he won by a total of 15 points. That concluded the 2021 sprint car season at the Knoxville Raceway, however there is one more event on tap with the 17th Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals September 16th-through-18th.
Posted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Kurt Busch Shows Insane Amount of Damage His Car Received after Chaotic Finish in Daytona

The 2021 NASCAR regular season came to an exciting end last night with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race completing the Cup Series year. NASCAR saved some of its fireworks for the final race with a crash-filled race that most drivers were happy to finish. Veteran NASCAR driver Kurt Busch was one of many racers to be involved in incidents at the Daytona International Speedway. The victor driver Ryan Blaney, his second consecutive racing victory. Bubba Wallace has reason to be optimistic for the future with a second-place finish in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.
Covington, GACovington News

Lady Rams blank Heritage

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Aug. 10, the Newton High School Lady Rams defeated Heritage High School 5-0. This was the first game of 2021 that Newton played at home. The Lady Rams were led by their catcher, Sydney Lindsey who drove in two of the team’s five runs. Coincidentally, it...
Sportsbristownews.com

Little League Softball World Series Champions

The Green County All-Stars Softball Team is the first team from Oklahoma to win the Little League Softball World Series. Beating Virginia, Wednesday night, Aug. 18, 2021, the team wrapped up an undefeated run and took home the title. The Little League Softball World Series has been around since the 1970's. In all the years, this is the first time Oklahoma won and it is the first time an Oklahoma team made it far enough to compete for the title. The girls plan on competing for the World Series Title next year in the junior division for girls ages 14 and older.
Weatherbristownews.com

Round Up Club crowns Royalty

The Bristow Round Up Club (BRUC) presented the two-day Western Heritage Days Rodeo and crowned its 2021-2022 royalty last weekend. Held in tandem with Western Heritage Days festivities, the club puts on the rodeo, during which it crowns its annual royalty winners. On Friday, the first night of the two-day rodeo went on as planned; however, Saturday’s rodeo events were postponed until Sunday morning at 9 a.m. due to inclement weather. The weather also necessitated cancelation of the much-anticipated dance and postponement of the royalty crowning ceremony.
Sportsbristownews.com

Lady Pirates

Molly Gill drops down a bunt. Mckenna Ingram delivers a pitch with Dustie Barnes on defense. Kinzie Williams drops a bunt against Poteau. Ava Yocham slides safely into third. Albaney Pritchard ready on defense. Ava Yocham drives a hit. Dustie Barnes drives a hit against Beggs. Abby Morgan delivers a...
Sportsbristownews.com

Lady Hornets vs Shidler

Ashley Burdick delivers a pitch. Cassie Halterman throws to base. Ashley Burdick goes for a run. Grace Slape ready to play. Katy Rodman goes for a homer. Morgan Steele playing defense.
BaseballYardbarker

Royals continue the Grass Creek Massacre of 2021, win 4-2

After last night’s late battle, no one wanted to fight today. Two things were immediately obvious after the first couple of innings, today. The first was that Daniel Lynch had his slider and changeup working. The second was that no one wanted to help him out. His final line was 4.2 innings pitched with seven hits, three walks, and one run scored. However, he could easily have allowed one fewer walk with better strike calls in the first inning and two fewer hits with better defense in the second inning. Edward Olivares made a bad break on a Cal Raleigh flyball to allow a one-out single and then Jarred Kelenic popped up on the infield but no one caught it. The worst part, however, was that after fielding the dropped popup Hanser Alberto stood there staring at people instead of throwing to second to get Raleigh even as Nicky Lopez screamed for him to do so. The additional pitches Lynch had to throw in those two innings seemed to have an effect on him as his pitches became more erratic and.
Ouachita Parish, LAhannapub.com

PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Ouachita begins new era under Garvin

2020 Record: 1-5 Quote of the Summer: “We want to make the playoffs. We want to be a threat. But for us to make it a successful year, I think No. 1 is going out and earning respect. That’s something I’ve looked at on film. When I’ve watched a Ouachita football game and coached against them, I haven’t really been intimidated. I’ll be honest with you. When I coached against them, I feel like that respect has been lost. When somebody looks at Ouachita on the schedule, you want their attention. You don’t ask for that. You have to go and earn it.” — Todd Garvin, Ouachita head football coach.
Sportswmar2news

Tatyana McFadden wins her 19th Paralympic medal

TOKYO — Baltimore's own Tatyana McFadden earned the silver medal in the T54 women’s 800-meter race on Sunday at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. McFadden finished the race in 1:43.16, which was also a season-best for her. “I could have walked away with nothing. To be on this stage with world-class athletes, I am proud of myself,” she said.
Baseballrecord-courier.com

Konnor Pilkington dazzles again for RubberDucks

Konnor Pilkington dazzled again and the Ducks got on the board early and often Saturday night to secure a road victory at Somerset (58-42). Pilkington (2-0) tossed five innings, allowing just one run on two hits and two walks. The left-hander struck out six and lowered his ERA to 1.80. Dakody Clemmer, Skylar Arias and Aaron Pinto all threw shutout relief to close out the win.
Knoxville, IAkniakrls.com

Season Championship Night At The Knoxville Raceway

The 2021 sprint car season comes to a close tonight at the Knoxville Raceway and two of the three classes have a total of six drivers still vying for a track championship. In the 360s, Ryan Giles, who has finished runner-up multiple times in his career at Knoxville, has an 80 point lead over Seven-Time Champion Clint Garner, and is 104 points ahead of 3rd place Jamie Ball. All three drivers still have a mathematical chance of clinching the track championship. There is slightly less margin for error in the 410s with Davey Heskin leading by 79 points over Justin Henderson and 86 points clear of Brian Brown with all three still with a shot at the title. For Heskin, a title would mean everything for his race team, plus it would mean some redemption from nine years ago when he came within 11 points of winning the track title.
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

Heritage at Fleming

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The William Fleming Colonels had a resurgent spring season, going 6-3 and advancing to the state semifinals. Friday night, Coach Jamar Lovelace and his team tried to maintain that momentum in the season opener against Heritage, a game that featured plenty of speed and athleticism on both sides.

Comments / 0

