Western Heritage Days

The Knoxville Raceway crowned three points champions on Saturday, and like anything at the Knoxville Raceway, conventional was not in the norm. Tyler Gornendyk was the only driver to clinch a points title that did not have any drama come his way as he held a 266 point lead and was never threatened winning the final A-Main of the season in the Pro Sprints class and clinching the season championship. Clint Garner roared from 80 points back to steal his 9th career points title when Ryan Giles, who seemingly had clinched, dropped out of the A-Main with seven laps to go. It then became a battle between Garner and Jamie Ball. With two laps remaining, Scott Bogucki passed ball for the lead and the eventual race win and Garner finished in 3rd place giving him the points title by just 17 points over Ball. In the 410s it also came down to three drivers, Davey Heskin, Justin Henderson and Brian Brown. Early in the A-Main Henderson was eliminated in a crash, and with Brown running away with the last half of the race Heskin had to finish mo worse then 5th to clinch the title. However it was easier said than done as Heskin started 13th and charged to 4th place to win his first career 410 points title as Brown ran away with the feature win. Heskin also needed every position as he won by a total of 15 points. That concluded the 2021 sprint car season at the Knoxville Raceway, however there is one more event on tap with the 17th Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals September 16th-through-18th.