McDonald's and Coke products may not have too much in common, but among the few similarities they share (aside from how good an ice-cold Coke tastes with a burger and fries) is how valuable their products can be. Collectors will pay up to $1,000 for a complete set of 1990s McDonalds Furby toys from Happy Meals (via Ranker). And a Coca-Cola serving tray featuring a painting by legendary American artist Norman Rockwell once sold at auction for $1,610 (via The Spruce Crafts). Indeed, the little plastic toys and glasses you remember from your childhood may be worth a small fortune!