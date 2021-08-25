Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Hidrovía: the Government created a state entity that will collect tolls and control the concessionaire

marketresearchtelecast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor him decree 556/2021, published this Wednesday in the Official Gazette, the Government created the National Entity for Control and Management of the Waterway, “A decentralized body with administrative, functional and economic-financial autarky”, which will operate within the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Transportation, to manage the Paraná Paraguay waterway from the State.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Santiago Cafiero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#The Entity#Paraguay#Concession#The Official Gazette#Misiones#Santa Fe#The Cabinet Headquarters#Advisory Commission#Argentines#The National State#R O De La Plata
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Argentina
Related
Hawaii StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Hawaii

The U.S. has reported more than 36.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 17, 2021. More than 610,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
Economyvpr.org

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4, And ‘Pretty Much Everybody In The System Will Be Impacted,’ Labor Commissioner Says

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis that led to tens of thousands of Vermonters filing for unemployment. The situation became so severe that programs were extended to offer help to some who had previously not been eligible for traditional unemployment. But those expanded federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.
U.S. Politicsmarketplace.org

How does increasing SNAP benefits help low-income families?

On Monday, the Joe Biden administration approved a plan to increase food aid by the largest margin in the history of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps. In the new plan, the average monthly benefit rises 25%, or about $36, above the pre-pandemic rate of around $121 per person. Proponents believe the increase can reduce hunger and improve nutrition and health for up to 42 million Americans as it addresses the “pandemic surge” in food insecurity the country has seen.
Congress & Courtsfox5ny.com

House lawmaker introduces bill to shorten workweek to 4 days

WASHINGTON - Democratic Rep. Mark Takano of California has introduced legislation in Congress to shorten the workweek to four days. The proposed bill, called "Thirty-Two Hour Workweek Act," will amend The Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938, pushing for employees to receive overtime if they work beyond 32 hours. There...
Collegestennesseestar.com

Biden EPA Appointee Allowed to Retain Ties with University Controlled by Chinese Government

A high-ranking Environmental Protection Agency political appointee received approval to maintain his professional relationship with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology while serving in the Biden administration, according to documents obtained by a watchdog group. EPA Deputy Assistant Administrator for Science Policy Dr. Christopher Frey disclosed in his...
Educationkpyn.net

State drops mask mandate ban enforcement in public schools

The Texas Education Agency has dropped, for now, enforcement in the state’s public school systems of Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates. In a public health guidance letter issued Thursday, the TEA said enforcement was being dropped because of ongoing court challenges to the ban. The letter said the new guidance is effective immediately and further guidance will be issued once the litigations are resolved. Meantime, it recommends that the public school systems consult local public health officials and legal counsel before making final decisions.
Austin, TXKVUE

Abbott maintains that government entities can't require individuals to get any COVID-19 vaccines under new executive order

AUSTIN, Texas — A new executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott says no government entity can “compel any individual” to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The order, GA-39, also says any entity that is receiving or will receive public funds, state agencies and political subdivisions cannot require people to provide COVID-19 vaccine proof to enter or receive services. Nursing homes, State-supported living centers, assisted living facilities and long-term care facilities are exempt from the new order.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

"A Future Variant Could Kill 35% of People!" Experts Issue Warning About Future Of Pandemic In Texas

Texas hospitals are currently on the verge of collapse due to the Delta variant. 50,000 people around the state have already died from Covid-19. But if you thought that the pandemic will be over soon, I have some bad news. According to research published by Harvard Medical School, highly deadly Covid variants could arrive in Texas at some point in the future:
Posted by
Shin

Did Coronavirus Variants Really Emerge from Vaccine Clinical Trials?

There’s an uncanny observation that the SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs)— Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta — arose soon after the vaccine clinical trials in the same countries. As a result, some have speculated that the trials instigated the evolution of those VOCs. Let’s see if they have a point.
Saint Charles Parish, LAL'Observateur

President Jewell Declares State of Emergency

Hahnville, LA – President Matthew Jewell has declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Ida, which will enter the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow morning and is expected to be a major hurricane impacting the Louisiana coast Sunday. St. Charles Parish residents can expect to see hurricane conditions Sunday morning.
North Port, FLyoursun.com

Clear my roof, North Port man demands of cable provider

NORTH PORT — Lucien Desjardins isn’t climbing up on the roof of his North Port house. But he wishes someone would. The retiree, who is 75 and had owned a Rhode Island diner, has shards of a sheared Comcast utility power pole in his yard and on the tiled roof of his rental in Alesia Village.

Comments / 0

Community Policy