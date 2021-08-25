Hidrovía: the Government created a state entity that will collect tolls and control the concessionaire
For him decree 556/2021, published this Wednesday in the Official Gazette, the Government created the National Entity for Control and Management of the Waterway, “A decentralized body with administrative, functional and economic-financial autarky”, which will operate within the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Transportation, to manage the Paraná Paraguay waterway from the State.marketresearchtelecast.com
