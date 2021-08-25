Cancel
Hideo Kojima Pledges To Continue Creating As He Turns 58

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetal Gear maestro Hideo Kojima recently celebrated his 58th birthday, and has vowed to continue creating as long as his body allows it. Speaking on Twitter, Kojima-san conceded that while his body is starting to decline (hopefully by this he simply means as a result of him getting old, and nothing more serious), his creative juices are still very much flowing. As such, he plans to remain productive for as long as he can.

Hideo Kojima
#Pledges#Metal Gear#Hideo Kojima En
