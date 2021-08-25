Hideo Kojima Pledges To Continue Creating As He Turns 58

Even though he doesn't share his impressions on other games all that often, one of the industry's most popular creators, Hideo Kojima, has recently taken to social media to share with fans what he has been playing lately. Specifically, this title happens to be 12 Minutes, which is the latest release from Annapurna Interactive. Notably, Kojima seems to be enjoying his time with the adventure game a lot so far and has even said that it might be inspiring his future work.