Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Oblivion Song: Jake Gyllenhaal To Star In Sci-Fi Comic-Based Movie

By The Hollywood Reporter
marketresearchtelecast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new adaptation of a comic arrives to the cinematographic format; so much so, that the famous actor Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home, Nightcrawler, Brokeback Mountain) will produce and star in the film based on Oblivion Song, the science fiction comic created by Robert Kirkman, author of other comics such as Invincible or The Walking Dead, whose television adaptations have been very successful.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Robert Kirkman
Person
Nathan Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#Science Fiction#Image Comics#New Republic Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesNew York Post

‘Reminiscence’ review: Hugh Jackman stars in forgettable sci-fi flick

Hugh Jackman’s new science fiction movie, “Reminiscence,” is a bizarro “Minority Report.”. While the 2002 film had Tom Cruise play a detective who used a trio of psychics to predict crimes that were about to be committed in the future, Jackman’s character explores people’s memories to investigate a disappearance from the past.
MoviesIGN

Reminiscence: Hugh Jackman's Sci-Fi Movie Memories

Reminiscence star Hugh Jackman recounts his earliest memories of sci-fi movies and what he'll remember most fondly about making Reminiscence. The action thriller film, directed and written by Lisa Joy, is in theaters (and on HBO Max for 31 days following release) on August 20th.
MoviesDen of Geek

Reminiscence Review: Hugh Jackman’s New Sci-fi Movie from Westworld Creator

Reminiscence opens on a striking image of a half-submerged Miami, with buildings rising out of the deepest part of the water like tombstones in a flooded graveyard, while the less inundated areas are filled with people splashing through knee-high water on foot or cruising blithely down streets in boats like they’re vacationing in Venice.
MoviesComplex

Watch the First Trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting bigger. Sony and Marvel have just shared the highly-anticipated first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home after it was rumored to have leaked online over the weekend. The trailer features Tom Holland’s Spider-Man dealing with the fallout of having his identity being revealed to...
TV & Videosmanofmany.com

30 Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix

Science fiction is a top contender as one of the best movie genres of all time, and Netflix has upped its sci-fi game to accommodate the masses of sci-fi lovers. The genre is so popular amongst movie lovers because it really does have something for everyone. From alien robots, dystopian worlds, dragons, or magic, you’re bound to find something you love.
MoviesNME

New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ teaser trailer reveals return of Doctor Octopus

The official teaser trailer for Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released. The clip picks up where 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home ended, when Peter Parker’s (played by Tom Holland) secret identity as Spider-Man was revealed publicly by fallen adversary Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). Unsurprisingly, the revelation affects...
MoviesAOL Moviefone

Here Are Four Movies That Are Great Examples of Sci-Fi Noir

These movies give a distinct noir sensibility to the sci-fi stories they tell. 'Reminiscence,' starring Hugh Jackman, is a movie that sits squarely in two genres - science fiction, and film noir. But this is far from the first time that filmmakers have combined those genres. Showing the traditionally noirish dark, fog-covered streets alongside futuristic (but still plausible) technology can heighten the mood a director is going for. With that in mind, here are four different films that fit in both genres; maybe check these out for the first time, or add them to your rewatch list.
MoviesCollider

'The Guilty' Trailer Gives First Look at Jake Gyllenhaal in Netflix Thriller Remake

Netflix has revealed the first teaser trailer for The Guilty, which is coming to streaming on October 1st, one week after receiving a limited theatrical rollout. Jake Gyllenhaal headlines the star-studded ensemble, while he also produces after acquiring the rights to the 2018 Danish movie of the same name. Though there is little footage, director Antoine Fuqua packs a tense atmosphere and an unnerving sense of dread, so let's hope that the remake manages to recapture the magic of an original that garnered widespread critical acclaim.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘I’m Your Man’ Trailer: Dan Stevens Stars As A Humanoid Robot In This Sci-Fi Romantic Drama

Dan Stevens is a unique actor, clearly motivated by the material and almost nothing else. At the height of his fame on “Downton Abbey,” the actor walked away from the show, believing he would just have much more opportunity for diverse roles if he weren’t locked into the series. And he’s done just about everything since, comedy in “Eurovision,” a spastic riff on superheroes in FX‘s “Legion,” horror in “The Rental,” and more. It’s as if the actor just wants to take on taking as many challenges as possible. And for his next act, “I’m Your Man,” well, he’s in a dystopian romance where he plays a robot.
MoviesComicBook

CinemaCon Highlights: The Batman, Matrix, Jurassic, and More

Throughout the week of August 23, movie theater owners, studio executives from most of the major movie studios, and members of the press assembled in Las Vegas for CinemaCon. The event was hosted in Caesar's Palace, an annual preview of upcoming movie slates as far as the Caesar's Colosseum is concerned. The tenth CinemaCon followed up at 2020, however, which saw the event being cancelled due to the global pandemic. Now, the movie industry feels insistent on gathering for the event, partially as a show of good faith from themselves and the studios providing big movies that gathering for a theatrical experience is still a key component of distributing films.
Moviesuncrazed.com

Jake Gyllenhaal To Star In Robert Kirkman Adaptation

Jake Gyllenhaal will star in and produce an adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comic book, Oblivion Song. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kirkman, Brian Oliver, Bradley Fischer, Riva Marker, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst will produce alongside Gyllenhaal. Oblivion Song takes place a decade after 300,000 citizens of Philadelphia...
Moviesvitalthrills.com

The Guilty Teaser Featuring Jake Gyllenhaal

Netflix has revealed the first trailer, key art and photos for The Guilty, opening in select theaters on September 24 and coming to the streaming service on October 1. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (Southpaw, The Magnificent Seven), The Guilty was written and executive produced by Nic Pizzolatto (True Detective). The...
MoviesCollider

Best Superhero Movies That Aren’t Based on Comic Books

As popular and entertaining as most Marvel and DC films are, it’s understandable that not everyone is a fan of a comic book adaptation. It’s not easy to make an original superhero film, but some filmmakers have made it work. Since we are all prone to flights of fancy, why...
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Guilty’ Teaser: Jake Gyllenhaal Stars In A Claustrophobic Police Thriller For Antoine Fuqua

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has vastly changed how movies and television shows are shot, from rigorous testing and on-set social distancing protocols. But “The Guilty” director Antoine Fuqua has set a new bar — he and his star Jake Gyllenhaal never met in person during production. As was recently reported, Fuqua directed remotely from a van parked a few blocks away from the set. “The Guilty” trailer finally allows audiences to get a taste of Fuqua’s unique approach.

Comments / 0

Community Policy