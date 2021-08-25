Oblivion Song: Jake Gyllenhaal To Star In Sci-Fi Comic-Based Movie
A new adaptation of a comic arrives to the cinematographic format; so much so, that the famous actor Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home, Nightcrawler, Brokeback Mountain) will produce and star in the film based on Oblivion Song, the science fiction comic created by Robert Kirkman, author of other comics such as Invincible or The Walking Dead, whose television adaptations have been very successful.marketresearchtelecast.com
