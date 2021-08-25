Oblivion Song: Jake Gyllenhaal To Star In Sci-Fi Comic-Based Movie

Dan Stevens is a unique actor, clearly motivated by the material and almost nothing else. At the height of his fame on “Downton Abbey,” the actor walked away from the show, believing he would just have much more opportunity for diverse roles if he weren’t locked into the series. And he’s done just about everything since, comedy in “Eurovision,” a spastic riff on superheroes in FX‘s “Legion,” horror in “The Rental,” and more. It’s as if the actor just wants to take on taking as many challenges as possible. And for his next act, “I’m Your Man,” well, he’s in a dystopian romance where he plays a robot.