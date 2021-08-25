Cancel
FringeArts Announces Sept. 9-Oct. 3 Phila. Fringe Fest Schedule

 5 days ago

FringeArts, Philadelphia’s home for contemporary performance, is pleased to announce the full roster of programming for the 25th Annual Philadelphia Fringe Festival, a city-wide celebration of progressive, world-class art that expands the imagination and boldly defies expectations. The festivities will highlight the festival’s silver anniversary, featuring 179 diverse productions and experiences throughout the city of Philadelphia. Audience members will be able to enjoy all that the Philadelphia Fringe Festival will offer from September 9 through October 3, 2021.

