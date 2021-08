If you’re a frequent Google Assistant user, you would be aware of all the different things you can do apart from just asking the assistant basic questions. One of these functions is custom routines. Routines allow you to set fixed instructions to trigger a particular event when certain conditions are met. While the ability to add routines has existed for a while, Google has now added that ability to delay a routine. You can pick a custom time to delay the start of your routine, which can be helpful in many scenarios.