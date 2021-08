Copper’s recent pullback is a speed bump in an ongoing long-term growth trend, according to the world’s biggest producer of the metal. The metal used in wiring took a hit in recent weeks along with other commodities in reaction to signs of slowing Chinese growth, before recovering in the last few days as China’s success in containing a sprawling Covid-19 outbreak shored up confidence. Beyond the shorter-term ebbs and flows, copper’s strength is underpinned by infrastructure spending and the transition to clean energy and transport, Codelco Chairman Juan Benavides said Tuesday.