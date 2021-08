Chris Lane, a multi-platinum country music star, will perform the pre-race concert for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway Saturday, Aug. 28. Mr. Lane’s star continues to rise with 1.2 billion on-demand streams and three No. 1 hits with “Fix,” “I Don’t Know About You” and “Big, Big Plans.” Now kicking off his next chapter with new single, “Fill Them Boots,” he has previously shared the bill with Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Brad Paisley, and Dan + Shay, and is set to headline his Fill Them Boots Tour this fall.