Lighthouse ArtCenter Celebrates Art by Women

Honoring female artists in South Florida, the Lighthouse ArtCenter welcomes its latest exhibition, Women in the Visual Arts, running through October 20 at its Spencer Gallery in Tequesta. “It is a celebration of the talented artists of Women of the Visual Arts who work in everything from precious metals to mixed media,” says curator Janeen Mason. The 250-plus-member group grants art scholarships to college graduate students and also supports high school artists with annual awards, among other initiatives. The exhibition will feature nearly 30 artists’ work in sculpture, painting, photography, collage, and mixed media and allow guests the opportunity to connect with the artists.