Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

4 Fashion & Beauty Brands That Need To Make A Comeback

By Z'Jada Harris
collegecandy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith popular 00s fashion brands like Baby Phat and Juicy Couture making a comeback in recent years, here are 4 popular 00s fashion and beauty brands that need to make a comeback as well. Beauty Rush. Lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret sold body mist, shower gel, body lotion, glimmer swirl creams,...

collegecandy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Hayden Panettiere
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Jessica Simpson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion#Fashion Brands#Fashion Magazines#Fashion Designers#Fashion Beauty Brands#Secret#
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Designers & Collectionsfemalefirst.co.uk

Lourdes Leon new face of Swarovski

Lourdes Leon - the eldest daughter of pop icon Madonna - is the new face of Swarovski's upcoming Collection II campaign. Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is the new face of Swarovski's upcoming Collection II campaign. The 24-year-old model-and-actress has been hired by the company to "serve as a platform for...
ApparelByrdie

9 Fashion Influencers That Prove 2021 Trends Work on All Body Types

Growing up, the latest, greatest fashion trends made me nervous. This wasn’t because I was unsure of my own sense of style or that I was afraid of change, though. It was because for most of my youth, I believed there were only certain trends that I was “allowed” to wear as someone living in a bigger body. When low-rise jeans were all the rage, I resented that I “couldn’t” wear them, too, as someone with a soft, round stomach. Alternatively, when high-waisted bikini bottoms became popular, I felt like I had won the lottery. Before then, I had believed that bikinis simply weren’t an option for me. I appreciated this constantly evolving series of trends because I loved fashion, but the idea that the next trend would be something that I feared wouldn’t be for me made me anxious.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Megan Fox Proves a Cardigan Can Be Sexy

Cardigans may be a staple in your grandpa’s closet, but trendsetters like Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have proven that buttoned-up knitwear can also be cool, sexy, and youthful—even in the dead of summer. The key to pulling off a summer cardi? Choose a shrunken silhouette, and leave it mostly unbuttoned, paired with summery pieces like shorts or a slip dress. Or, as Megan Fox has just shown, you can style a whole look around a cardi and a color.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Megan Fox Wore A Pin Top With Summer’s Most Ubiquitous Trend

With stamps of approval already pressed and sealed from Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Ariana Grande, it was only a matter of time before another celebrity was caught wearing a pin top. On Sunday, Bieber’s stylist Maeve Reilly posted photos on Instagram of another one of her clients, Megan Fox. In the photos, not only is the Jennifer’s Body star wearing the rising going-out top trend, but she paired it with arguably the most ubiquitous fad of the year: cut-outs.
Designers & Collectionspurewow.com

These 11 Fashion Trends Will Rule Fall 2021

Summer isn’t quite over yet, but we’re already looking ahead to the season of cozy cashmere, plaid skirts and pumpkin spice everything. Last fall we were more than happy to wrap ourselves in sweatpants and fancy PJs while working from home, but this year we’re eager to put together outfits that are a bit more fashion forward as we slowly start incorporating more restaurant visits, office days and hangouts with friends into our schedule. Here you’ll find the top 11 fall fashion trends for fall 2021 to start shopping (and wearing) right this very second. From the return of Rachel Green as style icon to Doug Funnie’s signature piece to comfortable heels you can actually walk in, here’s everything you’ll want to add to cart for fall.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Ashley Graham’s Neon Minidress & Golden Ankle-Wrap Heels Break the Molds of Maternity Style

Ashley Graham’s maternity style is the gift that keeps on giving. The supermodel, who is expecting her second child with husband Justin Ervin, showed off another chic take on pregnancy dressing with a little help from Versace. The mini skater-style dress included branded spaghetti straps and a scooped neckline all in a bright orange shade. The choice taps into this season’s ritual favoritism of brighter shades and neon colors as the weather warms up. You can find shades of orange on the likes of Regina King, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Kate Hudson and more in the past few weeks alone. ...
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Wears an Early Aughts–Inspired Emilio Pucci Set in L.A

Jennifer Lopez's latest look is sending us all the way back to the millennium. On Sunday, the star was seen stepping out in Los Angeles in a full-on Y2K-inspired Emilio Pucci set, which incorporated the brand's Conchiglie-print twill shirt, bandeau top, and silk pants. She accessorized with layered jewelry from Foundrae's collection—including the brand's gold flat hoops, yellow gold oversized heart token, protection medallion token, resilience medallion, yellow gold J letter, love golden key medallion, and heavy belcher chain—and topped the look off with Gucci horsebit-embellished shades and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Kendall Jenner Wore A Towel Dress While On A Yacht — I Want One Too

In the spirit of re-emergence fashion, many people find themselves unafraid to master controversial trends like dad sandals, string cutout dresses, and one-button cardigan looks. The unexpected details in clothing and accessories have become a cause for celebration. Take Kendall Jenner’s fuzzy green dress from Bottega Veneta as a prime example. While on vacation, the model rocked a midi number that came in an unconventional fabric: terry. The texture (and frankly, color) of the dress resembled a fluffy bathmat, or a very chic sleeveless bathrobe.
East Hampton, NYPosted by
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Is So ’90s in a Sheer Blouse, Silky Slip Skirt & Thin Sandals

Kendall Jenner brought the trends of the 1990s to the Hamptons this week. Hanging with Derek Blasberg and friends in East Hampton, New York, on Tuesday night, the model went glam in retro fashion. Her outfit included a risky sheer blouse with strategically-placed panels across the chest. She matched the piece to a silky knee-length black slip skirt in another throwback pick. Slip dresses, like low-rise jeans and bandana tops, are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early aughts; the effortlessly chic silhouette is favorited this year already by Rihanna, Kourtney Kardashian and more top stars and used to...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Celebrities Are Obsessing Over Kourtney Kardashian’s New Bob Haircut

Leave it to none other than Kourtney Kardashian’s bob haircut to single-handedly break the internet. On Saturday, Aug. 14, the Poosh founder shared a selfie baring a dramatic new ’do with her 137 million Instagram followers. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum ditched her long strands for the super chic, voluminous style courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Peter Savic. Naturally, fans, fellow celebrities, and boyfriend Travis Barker are obsessed with her bold new look.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Footwear News

Keke Palmer Stuns in Gold Feathered Crop Top & Skirt With Sparkling Sandals at ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Keke Palmer turned up the glamour in Los Angeles yesterday when she arrived for an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” While discussing her Emmy-nominated role in “Turnt Up With the Taylors” with guest host Sean Hayes,  Palmer wore a golden Georges Chakra ensemble that was extra dramatic. Her look featured a gold crop top and midi skirt covered in gold sequins. The top was also festooned in dark gold feathers, while a matching accent flowed from her skirt’s hem. The “Nope” star and her stylist Seth Chernoff let the dress make the greatest statement, pairing it with small silver hoop earrings...
Designers & CollectionsETOnline.com

Timeless Princess Diana Outfits We Would Wear Today

There was no denying that whatever Princess Diana donned turned into fashion gold. The late Princess of Wales' eye for trends combined with a timeless aesthetic -- but not afraid to be daring from time to time -- made the royal an inimitable style icon. 2021 marks the 24th anniversary of her tragic death. To this day, we still look to Princess Diana for inspiration (just look at Rowing Blazers' Princess Diana collection).
Tenniswmagazine.com

Kendall Jenner Wears a Fuzzy Bottega Veneta Dress on a Yacht

Summer is almost over, but for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, knitwear season is in full swing. Or maybe it never ended? The most famous sisters on the planet have spent their vacations in several envy-inducing locales, and apparently, Kendall Jenner is the latest sister to get the summer experimental knitwear memo as she luxuriates in the Corsican golden hour.
Beauty & FashionEssence

Chloe Bailey’s Futuristic Style + More Fashion And Beauty Trends We Love

As “we outside” season turns into “back inside” season with school and work, early August is the perfect time to stock up on fall faves and trends. This week, Chloe Bailey brought back cyber style, abstract designs are turns up the heat on the nail game, two go-to hairstyles link up for a hot new drop, blinging jewelry sets the tone for the new you and how you can get your hands on the viral Char shorts one final time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy