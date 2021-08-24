People on the move: Accor, Hilton, Hyatt

Melanie Stroh has joined The Westin Los Angeles Airport as the property’s new Director of Sales. Stroh has an extensive background in sales, and has spent the last seven years growing her hospitality and leadership skills with the Westin Brand at a variety of hotels from independent and branded to airport and resort properties. Prior to this role, Stroh served as the Director of Sales and Marketing at The Westin Edmonton in Canada, and most recently at The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage. Originally from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, she received her Hotel and Restaurant Administration from Saskatchewan Institute of Applied Science and Technology, Kelsey Campus, and has since traded in the snow of her home country for the sun of Southern California.