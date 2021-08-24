People on the move: Accor, Hilton, Hyatt
French hotel giant Accor announced the appointment of Sara Glenn and Benjamin Cadwell as chief operating officers, North & Central America. In their new roles, Glenn and Cadwell will be responsible for enhancing operational execution, elevating financial results and guest satisfaction, and building long-term value for partners and owners during a time of growth and expansion for Accor in North & Central America. Glenn will maintain responsibility for all hotels in Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, while Cadwell will have oversight for all US properties. Both will also serve on the Accor North & Central America Senior Leadership…www.hotelsmag.com
Comments / 0