Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

People on the move: Accor, Hilton, Hyatt

By HOTELS Editors
Hotels Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench hotel giant Accor announced the appointment of Sara Glenn and Benjamin Cadwell as chief operating officers, North & Central America. In their new roles, Glenn and Cadwell will be responsible for enhancing operational execution, elevating financial results and guest satisfaction, and building long-term value for partners and owners during a time of growth and expansion for Accor in North & Central America. Glenn will maintain responsibility for all hotels in Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, while Cadwell will have oversight for all US properties. Both will also serve on the Accor North & Central America Senior Leadership…

www.hotelsmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accor Hilton#French#Hotelsmag Com#Logging
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Energy IndustryArgus Press

Puerto Rico power company warns of limited generation

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s power company warned Monday that its electric generation will be limited in upcoming days given recent mechanical failures at five of its units. The announcement by the island’s Electrical Power Authority comes amid high temperatures and warnings of deteriorated air quality given...
EnvironmentPosted by
BoardingArea

Travel Alert August 2021: Tropical Storm Nora Affects Western Mexico

If western Mexico is in your travel plans over the next few days or so, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to Tropical Storm Nora, whose landfall has strangely occurred along the western coast of Mexico along the Gulf of California before moving north towards Arizona as remnants as soon as Thursday, September 2, 2021.
IndustryEntrepreneur

A Record-Breaking 44 Container Ships are Stuck Off the Coast of California

This story originally appeared on Business Insider. Forty-four freight ships are stuck awaiting entry into California's two largest ports, the highest number recorded since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marine Exchange of Southern California reported on Saturday. The queue is a result of the labor shortage, COVID-19-related disruptions,...
Travelhotelnewsresource.com

Sea Breeze Santorini Beach Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton to Open Spring 2022

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the signing of a franchise agreement with Alexandros Ltd to open Sea Breeze Santorini Beach Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton. Due to launch in Spring 2022, the new 37-room hotel will be Hilton’s first on the Greek island, complete with private beach. Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior...
Businesscruiseindustrynews.com

Port St. Maarten Appoints Alexander Gumbs as Group CEO

Cruise and shipping industry veteran Alexander Gumbs has been appointed as the CEO of the Port St. Maarten Group. According to the port, Gumbs underwent an exhaustive complete screening process and background check and scored the highest in the recruitment process as an extremely qualified candidate for the CEO position and becoming the president of the management team of the group.
Lifestylepassengerterminaltoday.com

Berk Albayrak appointed CEO of Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport

Airport operator Malaysia Airports has appointed Berk Albayrak as CEO of Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport (ISG) in Turkey. Albayrak was appointed as acting CEO of ISG in April this year and has held various positions at ISG over his 11-year tenure, including chief operating officer and the technical services director.
Small Businessrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Delta variant keeps more business travelers out of restaurants

Business travel is flagging again because of the surge in COVID-19 infections, with 67% of commercial road warriors saying they’ll take fewer trips and 52% voicing intentions to cancel journeys they’ve already booked, according to new research. The downturn will delay a rebound to pre-pandemic levels of business travel until...
PoliticsFlight Global.com

Alaska applies to DOT for codeshare with Iberia

Alaska Airlines and its regional airline affiliates Horizon Air and SkyWest Airlines have applied to the US Department of Transportation (DOT) for permission to codeshare with its Oneworld partner, Spain’s Iberia. In a DOT filing published on 31 August, the three US carriers say their application is for domestic US...
TravelTravelPulse

Air Canada Travel Agents Race: Advisors Revel in a Visit to Switzerland

BASEL, SWITZERLAND - They came. They saw. They laughed. And they cried. This year’s Air Canada travel agents’ race was a long time coming, and arrived after a worldwide pandemic that slowed world travel to a crawl. When word came this spring that Air Canada was planning the first travel...
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

The Westin Los Angeles Airport announces new General Manager and Director of Sales

Melanie Stroh has joined The Westin Los Angeles Airport as the property’s new Director of Sales. Stroh has an extensive background in sales, and has spent the last seven years growing her hospitality and leadership skills with the Westin Brand at a variety of hotels from independent and branded to airport and resort properties. Prior to this role, Stroh served as the Director of Sales and Marketing at The Westin Edmonton in Canada, and most recently at The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage. Originally from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, she received her Hotel and Restaurant Administration from Saskatchewan Institute of Applied Science and Technology, Kelsey Campus, and has since traded in the snow of her home country for the sun of Southern California.
Los Angeles, CAladowntownnews.com

Hotel Figueroa celebrating 95 years

Traveling alone as a woman in 1926 came with a number of risks, from physical danger and social ridicule to the possibility of being denied lodging unless a man accompanied her as a chaperone. Maude N. Bouldin wanted to change that. She was a rule breaker who flew airplanes, rode...
Anaheim, CALodging

Radisson Blu Anaheim Reopens as the First in the Brand on the West Coast

ANAHEIM, California—Radisson Blu Anaheim makes its debut as the first-ever Radisson Blu hotel on the West Coast. In 2009, Radisson Hotel Group launched the upper-upscale Radisson Blu brand. The Anaheim hotel’s location is situated four blocks away from Disneyland and minutes from the Honda Center and Angel Stadium, offering guests options for dining, entertainment, sporting events, and more. The 326-room hotel delivers three food and beverage offerings, two outdoor heated pools with one being an adults-only, a rooftop, and art elements throughout.
Businessprweek.com

SoftBank Group International hires Eduardo Vieira to head Latin America comms

SAO PAULO: SoftBank Group International has hired Eduardo Vieira as head of communications for Latin America, effective September 1. Based in São Paulo, Brazil, he will report to Mark Kornblau, global head of comms for SoftBank Group, and Marcelo Claure, corporate officer, EVP and COO of SoftBank Group, CEO of SoftBank Group International, CEO of SBLA Advisers Corp. and manager of the SoftBank Latin America Fund.
Economyjohnnyjet.com

How Much Are 40,000 Miles Worth? Here’s Where You Can Go With 40k Miles

I'm a freelance writer specializing in personal finance and travel credit card rewards. This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Disclosure, visit this page. If you’re...
Texas Stateroyalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean cruises in September 2021: What to expect

Have a Royal Caribbean cruise planned for September 2021? Half the fleet will be back in service this month and that means more people will be able to go on a cruise again. There is plenty happening and changing with cruise ships, so here is a look at what to expect if you are going on a cruise in September.

Comments / 0

Community Policy