House Rent

Expanding the Impact of AB 832's Rent Relief Programs

socalgrantmakers.org
 6 days ago

Rent relief and stable housing efforts have been a top priority for Governor Newsom’s administration, as demonstrated by the recent signing of AB 832, which increases cash assistance and extends the eviction moratorium for California tenants. Part of the $5.2 billion rent relief program helps qualifying low-income renters and small landlords cover current dues, payments for back rent, and utility debts. While this program is one of the most comprehensive relief packages in the country, it currently faces significant access and distribution challenges.

coloradoboulevard.net

Renters and Landlords Urged to Apply for Rent Relief

Congress has provided over $46.5 billion to help the nation’s renters and landlords ensure that no renter loses their home during the global pandemic. The State of California has received $5.2 billion of those funds to cover up to 100 percent of unpaid or future rent. The funds also may help low-income renters pay some or all their unpaid utility bills, including gas, electric, water and internet services.
Voice of America

US Treasury Eases Requirements to Clear Logjam in Emergency Rent Relief

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration on Wednesday announced new steps to help renters and landlords hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, including moves by the U.S. Treasury Department to reduce documentation requirements to get emergency rental assistance. Renters can now use self-attestation to demonstrate their need, including with respect to...
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Eviction Ban Lapse Adds Urgency To Sputtering Rent Relief Program

The Supreme Court struck down a federal moratorium on evictions Thursday, putting more pressure on the Biden administration to wake up a rental assistance program that has so far failed to distribute billions in aid. Congress allocated $46 billion for renters as part of the federal response to the coronavirus...
Petersburg, VApetersburg-va.org

Rent Relief Help Available

The Central Virginia Legal Aid Society now has a Rent Relief Facilitator on staff at the Petersburg office. Her name is Evangelina Galvan and her job is to assist tenants and landlords in the Tri-Cities area navigate the Virginia Rent Relief Program in order to access the funds as quickly as possible and avoid evictions. Eligible individuals may receive up to 15 months of owed rent covered by the program, beginning in April 2020, in addition to 3 future months of rent paid by the program. This relief can also cover utilities, late fees, and even court costs related to missed rent payments.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Collins: Rent relief still available for eligible tenants and housing providers

If you are a tenant or a housing provider, this is a must read. California has set aside $5.2 billion in rent relief for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible housing providers and tenants can apply for 100% of all unpaid back rent that accrued on or after April 1, 2020. Housing providers with... The post Collins: Rent relief still available for eligible tenants and housing providers appeared first on San José Spotlight.
iebusinessdaily.com

Program allows landlords to recover more rent

Expanded rental assistance is available to housing providers under the California Rent Relief Program. The program allows residential landlords with eligible tenants to recover 100 percent of unpaid COVID-19 rent owed to them going back to April 1, 2020, according to the California Association of Realtors. Previously, state law prohibited...
New York City, NYthecentersquare.com

New York comptroller blasts state for slow rollout of rent relief program

(The Center Square) – New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli became the latest official to criticize the state’s rollout of funds from a federal rent relief program as he released a report showing a fraction of the aid has been administered and that the state stands to lose a portion of the nearly $2.4 billion in federal relief funds available if the money continues to only trickle out.
King County, WAbizjournals

King County rent-relief program is underway, but falling short of need

A $145 million King County program that launched in May to help households struggling to pay rent amid the Covid-19 pandemic has gotten off to a slow start. The rent-assistance program has so far doled out about only $6.5 million, or 4.5%, of the federal relief funding to approximately 800 households since mid-July, the county said.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Minnesota continues to offer rent relief

“Don’t worry, we are not running out of money,” said Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho, assuring the MSR and the public that there are more enough funds available to cover those who apply for rent relief or who have fallen behind. Minnesota received two allotments of federal funds in March and December totaling $518 million. She anticipates that the funding will last through June 2022.
So Md News.com

Rent assistance program topic of roundtable

With an eviction moratorium due to sunset, Rep. Steny Hoyer expressed frustration with the overall progress of distributing federal funds to tenants and landlords to stave off a scenario of low-income residents — negatively impacted by COVID-19 — literally being tossed out into the street. The House majority leader hosted...
Maryland StateWbaltv.com

New state dashboard shows rent relief slow to reach tenants

Rent relief money is available, but Maryland state data shows local jurisdictions are slow in distributing it. Maryland has distributed only 15% of the millions of dollars in funding provided by the federal government, data shows. John Williams, of Baltimore, is at his wit's end, saying COVID-19 cost him his...

