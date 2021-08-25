Expanding the Impact of AB 832's Rent Relief Programs
Rent relief and stable housing efforts have been a top priority for Governor Newsom’s administration, as demonstrated by the recent signing of AB 832, which increases cash assistance and extends the eviction moratorium for California tenants. Part of the $5.2 billion rent relief program helps qualifying low-income renters and small landlords cover current dues, payments for back rent, and utility debts. While this program is one of the most comprehensive relief packages in the country, it currently faces significant access and distribution challenges.www.socalgrantmakers.org
Comments / 0