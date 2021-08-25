Expanding the Impact of AB 832's Rent Relief Programs

The Central Virginia Legal Aid Society now has a Rent Relief Facilitator on staff at the Petersburg office. Her name is Evangelina Galvan and her job is to assist tenants and landlords in the Tri-Cities area navigate the Virginia Rent Relief Program in order to access the funds as quickly as possible and avoid evictions. Eligible individuals may receive up to 15 months of owed rent covered by the program, beginning in April 2020, in addition to 3 future months of rent paid by the program. This relief can also cover utilities, late fees, and even court costs related to missed rent payments.