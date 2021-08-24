Briefs: Johnson exits Aimbridge; Blackstone buys in Virginia
[caption id="attachment_61842" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Dave Johnson, founder, Aimbridge Hospitality.[/caption] Johnson exits Aimbridge: Third-party management giant Aimbridge Hospitality announced its Founder Dave Johnson will be leaving the company to pursue external opportunities. In January, Johnson stepped aside from day-to-day operations and his role as CEO and handed the reins to Mike Deitemeyer. Since then, Johnson has held the position of executive chairman focused primarily on strategic M&A. “Knowing my good friend and longtime colleague Mike Deitemeyer is at the helm affords me the opportunity to pursue my next venture knowing our owners, guests and colleagues are in good hands,” Johnson said.…www.hotelsmag.com
Comments / 0