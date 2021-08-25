Cancel
What You Need to Know About California's Recall Elections

 6 days ago

California will hold its Gubernatorial Recall Election on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Even as voters begin to receive their ballots in the mail, widespread confusion still exists about how we got here and what to expect next. What prompts a recall election?. All elected officials in California are eligible for...

ElectionsSan Francisco Chronicle

Guide to recall election, ballot and the voting process

County election officials have sent recall ballots to every registered California voter, which should arrive this week. The election is on Sept. 14 — the last day to cast a ballot on whether to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom in office. Statewide polls show that likely voters are virtually tied on whether to remove the governor before his term ends on Jan. 2, 2023.
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell says it 'never occurred to me' getting Americans vaccinated would be a 'challenge' and insists school and mask mandates should not be decided by the federal government

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sided with local school boards and employers who have decided to hand down vaccine requirements, in remarks in his home state of Kentucky, where he also expressed shock that people wouldn't want to take the coronavirus vaccine. 'What I think as a public official, is...
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Philadelphia) — COVID initially shut down the economy almost a year and a half ago. The pandemic continues to this day, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise threatens to put a damper on improving economic conditions. Some people have yet to experience any real recovery in their own lives. Unemployment still surpasses pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ends on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those in need. A few states have recognized that need for additional stimulus and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide that help on a national level?
104.3 WOW Country

Oregon Sheriffs Refuse Governor Brown’s Orders

A group of Oregon sheriffs has announced that they will not enforce the latest orders from Oregon Governor Kate Brown. We've received a letter from Mahleur County Sherrif Brian Wolfe stating that he will not enforce mask or vaccination mandates. The sheriff wrote, "Please be advised the office of the...
The Atlantic

The Obvious Voting-Rights Solution That No Democrat Will Propose

Democrats in Congress are considering a policy that was long unthinkable: a federal requirement that every American show identification before casting a ballot. But as the party tries to pass voting-rights legislation before the next election, it is ignoring a companion proposal that could ensure that a voter-ID law leaves no one behind—an idea that is as obvious as it is historically controversial. What if the government simply gave an ID card to every voting-age citizen in the country?
San Francisco, CAgoldrushcam.com

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Statement on Supreme Court Ruling on Eviction Moratorium Says Eviction is a Horror That No Family Should Ever Have to Experience

August 29, 2021 - San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement after the Supreme Court issued a ruling blocking the Biden Administration from enforcing the CDC’s temporary moratorium on evictions,. putting hundreds of thousands of families at risk of eviction during the pandemic:. “Earlier this month, thanks...
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

68 House Democrats urge more reconciliation money for Interior

Nearly 70 House Democrats have urged party leaders in both chambers of Congress for more funding in the reconciliation budget to combat climate change through the Interior Department, calling funding proposed so far “disappointing” as most of the West is in drought, wildfire seasons grow longer and species die off.
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Senate Democrats Face An Unfamiliar Campaign Problem: Major Primaries

Democrats are looking down the barrel of contested Senate primaries in three races that represent their best opportunities to win GOP-controlled seats in 2022. In Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, multiple candidates are lining up top-flight campaign teams and raising the sums necessary to put together serious campaigns. While there’s no guarantee any of the races will turn contentious or end up calamitous, it’s an unfamiliar situation for a party used to essentially anointing candidates in the most important Senate races.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sen. Casey wants to work around Senate filibuster, as Dems face roadblocks on voting rights, immigration, guns

WASHINGTON — It was a brief moment of levity and personal connection during a long night of votes ahead of a major bipartisan accomplishment this month in the U.S. Senate. Senators, both Democrats and Republicans, bumped elbows and cracked jokes about the legislative slog while crammed in a hideaway in the Capitol, Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., recalled in a recent interview. And, to the delight of reporters, some senators ventured out to the Senate Carry-Out, a mainstay of grab-and-go food in the basement.

