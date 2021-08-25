COVID restrictions back in place for county buildings
COVID-19 protective measures — such as face coverings and social distancing — are back in place at locations owned or operated by Washington County. County Manager Curtis Potter issued instructions last week reinstating the requirements that were relaxed in June as the threat of infection appeared to lessen. In his August 17 directive, Potter cited the “continuing increase in COVID19 cases largely associated with the recent spread of the Delta Variant within and around Washington County.”www.roanokebeacon.com
Comments / 0