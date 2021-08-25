Cancel
NERSBA tours needs, upgrades

By Arthur-RB
roanokebeacon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNERSBA’s Board of Directors took an extensive tour of the school’s facilities last week to observe improvements to its infrastructure. Over the course of the last few years, NERSBA has made several moves to improve school grounds and its buildings in order to bring the campus up to date with more modern facilities. In the past, previous principal Hal Davis, who now operates as the school’s executive director, has asked that the school’s Board of Directors approve several costly projects to bring these improvements to fruition.

