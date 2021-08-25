NERSBA tours needs, upgrades

The Walker Building was erected in 1927, eight years after the death of Madam C.J. Walker on May 25, 1919. The building, at 617 Indiana Ave., included a theater, drugstore, manufacturing company, beauty shop, ballroom and offices. It was saved from demolition in the 1970s and was restored in the 1980s, reopening in 1988 as the Madam Walker Urban Life Center. Today, it’s called the Madam Walker Legacy Center and has recently undergone more than $15 million in renovations to restore it once again. Last week, the historic signage atop the building was replaced with a sign based off the original drawings to ensure a similar look.