Albert Madison

May 5, 1963 ~ July 22, 2021 (age 58) Slawomir “Bart” Bartkowiak, passed away suddenly at the age of 58, in Canon City. He was born May 5, 1963, to Leon and Danuta (Fabianska) Bartkowiak in Poland. After arriving in the United States at the age of two, his family settled in New York and eventually moved to Florida for his dad to work as a master carpenter at Rosie O’Grady’s and Walt Disney World. Bart graduated from Colonial High School and immediately began his career in the fire service. He met his wife Nancy Sanders at the trauma center (where she worked). They celebrated a small ceremony with a Winnie the Pooh and Tigger theme. He served his entire public service career with Orange County Fire Rescue as a Firefighter/Paramedic specializing in Flight Medicine and being a member of the SWAT/Paramedic team for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Bart was instrumental in the inception of the Fire Star flight program for the fire department. He and Nancy returned to Poland and adopted their three children, Allen, Julia and Adam, and brought them home to the United States. After his retirement, they moved to Canon City in order to enjoy a change of seasons and enjoy all of the Denver Bronco football games. It is here that they started Family Feeds, LLC and helped their daughter open Furry Paws Doggy Daycare. Slawomir also volunteered with a service dog company, Cares, Inc. based in Concordia, Kansas.
