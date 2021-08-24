Cancel
Obituaries

Albert Madison

By Tugg Embry
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember 2, 1933 ~ August 17, 2021 (age 87) November 2, 1933 ~ August 17, 2021 Albert H. Madison went home to Jesus on August 17, 2021, at age 87. Albert was born to Edna and Neely Madison on November 2, 1933, in Honey Grove, Texas. Albert met his wife,...

