Tammy Beaumont insisted she was not frustrated to get out for 97 as England kicked off their T20 series against New Zealand with a 46-run victory at Chelmsford.The opener was caught off the penultimate ball to fall agonisingly short of a second T20 international century, but her knock helped the hosts power their way to 184 for four.After the tourists won the toss and put England in, Beaumont made New Zealand pay for two dropped catches with a brilliant 65-ball innings that contained 13 fours and a six.“Not really (frustrating to be out three short of a century). I’d have...