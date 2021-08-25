Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Addressing the Afghanistan debacle

By JULIAN GARRETT / Iowa Senate
indianola-ia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though Iowa’s unemployment rate went up by 800 Iowans, from 4.0% in June to 4.1% in July, the economy actually improved. According to Iowa Workforce Development, there are 1,593,600 Iowans working, an increase of 5,700 compared to June. You may recall that the unemployment rate only counts people looking for work. That is why we can have an increase in the unemployment rate at the same time as we have an increase in employed Iowans.

www.indianola-ia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Iowans#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Congressman Feenstra Calls Afghanistan Situation a Colossal Leadership Failure

The situation in Afghanistan continues to be in turmoil as the Taliban overtook the country’s capital within a week as U.S. military troops were pulling out of its 20 year stint. Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District Representative Randy Feenstra calls the handling of this issue a colossal leadership failure by the...
U.S. Politicswmleader.com

U.S. ‘very unlikely’ to evacuate Afghanistan by Aug. 31

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff [D-CA] said it was “very unlikely” that the U.S. completes its evacuation of Afghanistan by the Aug. 31 deadline. “I think it’s possible but I think it’s very unlikely given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated,” Schiff told reporters outside of The Capitol on Monday. “It’s hard for me to imagine that all of that can be accomplished between now and the end of the month.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Assessing the aftermath of the withdrawal of Afghanistan

In his Aug. 18 op-ed, “Biden’s reputation hinges on the outcome of the U.S. airlift from Kabul,” Charles Lane estimated there are about 80,000 Americans and Afghans with plausible claims for immediate help and postulated that an airlift similar in scale to the largest ever will be required to evacuate them, such as India’s 1990 Gulf War evacuation of Indian nationals from Kuwait (110,000), the United States’ fall-of-Saigon airlift in 1975 (50,493) and Israel’s 1991 evacuation of Ethiopian Jews from its Ethiopian embassy in 1991 (14,000).
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Understanding how Afghanistan fell to the Taliban

President Biden is defending his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban taking control of the country. Ben Anderson is a journalist and author of the book “No Worse Enemy.” He joins CBSN to discuss why the Taliban’s rapid rise shouldn’t be a surprise, and why U.S. intervention was needed to keep the Taliban at bay.
dakotanewsnow.com

Senators Thune, Rounds comment on Afghanistan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now caught up with South Dakota’s Congressional Delegation while they were in Mitchell for Dakotafest. Thune did not mince any words regarding what is happening in Afghanistan. Thune went on to say that President Biden was counseled by several members of...
MSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
Washington Post

The administration’s confidence on Afghanistan is building. But the result is what matters.

It’s becoming clear from Defense Department and White House briefings that the Biden administration is building a sense of confidence and calm on the situation in Afghanistan. The reason is obvious: The vast numbers of Americans, special immigrant visa applicants, other at-risk Afghans and third-country nationals being evacuated from the country puts a damper on the favored media narrative that this was a “disaster” or “failure.”
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Pompeo: Biden 'has refused' to show leadership during Afghanistan 'debacle'

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined "Hannity" on Friday to discuss the conflict in Afghanistan and critique President Biden’s statement on the matter. MIKE POMPEO: We now have Americans trapped behind enemy lines. Today, what President Biden said frankly made it worse. I didn’t hear a single thing from him today that would have given comfort to those families. There’s still no plan to get these Americans back. I didn’t hear a single thing that would give comfort to the very allies you spoke about. I’ve heard from people in the region. They are frightened by the American collapse—the American collapse of temerity and strength and power that we demonstrated for four years that had frankly kept the Taliban at bay and prevented precisely what you’re precisely seeing happen today, and I didn’t hear a single thing that would frighten a single Taliban who thinks there’s any risk that this administration would impose any cost on them for their activities, for what they are doing to Americans today and holding them hostage—not permitting them to get into the airport in Kabul so that we can get them home to their families.
U.S. Politicscarolinajournal.com

Afghanistan debacle should remind us of what authentic leadership looks like

The chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan is a brutal reminder of the lack of leadership in America now. Much of the blame falls on President Biden. Yet, given the U.S. failed at an orderly retreat after its 20-year endeavor —not to mention over $1 trillion in spending on Afghanistan — a perfect symbol for an even broader leadership collapse emerged.
PBS NewsHour

WATCH LIVE: Blinken gives remarks on Americans remaining in Afghanistan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will give remarks Wednesday on the number of U.S. citizens remaining in Afghanistan. Watch Blinken’s remarks live at 12:15 p.m. ET in the video player above. Since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital on Aug. 14, more than 70,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan...
Axios

In photos: Race to evacuate from Afghanistan

The U.S. and allied countries are "working around the clock" to evacuate people from Afghanistan ahead of next week's full U.S. military withdrawal from the country, per the New York Times. Editor's note: This article has been updated with more photos. Go deeper. Biden says U.S. on "pace" to complete...
BusinessPosted by
Fox News

U.S. Troops Prepare for August 31st Withdrawal from Afghanistan

Following his meeting with G7 leaders on the crisis in Afghanistan, President Biden said on Tuesday that America is on pace to complete its mission in Afghanistan by the August 31 deadline, but he says that depends on the Taliban’s cooperation. This as American citizens and Afghan allies who have assisted the U.S. during America’s 20-year war try to evacuate the region that is now under the Taliban’s control. FOX News Senior Strategic Analyst, chairman of the Institute for the Study of War and retired 4 star general, General Jack Keane weighs in on President Biden’s remarks yesterday, what this means for the people still trying to flee the country and for the future of terrorism now that Afghanistan is under Taliban control.
Editor at Global Perspectives

Flow of Global Money to Afghanistan Being Cut Off

The United States froze the country’s financial reserves, the International Monetary Fund cut off its Special Drawing Rights, and world leaders are weighing additional sanctions (in addition to the sanctions already imposed on the Taliban).
CNN

The latest on Afghanistan as US troop withdrawal deadline looms

US military evacuates 12,700 from Afghanistan in 24 hours — another daily record. The Biden administration announced another set of Afghanistan evacuation numbers in the last 24-hour period from 3:00 a.m. ET Monday to 3:00 a.m. ET Tuesday. More than 21,000 people were evacuated from the Kabul airport in total,...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Voters don’t blame Trump for Afghanistan

President Biden recently blamed former President Donald Trump for the Afghanistan crisis — which prompted multiple news organizations to condemn Mr. Biden’s words as inappropriate. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the partisan finger-pointing “pathetic.”. The American public concurs. “Polling shows voters aren’t buying that the 45th president is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy