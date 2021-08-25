Cancel
Public Health

Jonas Brothers To Require Proof Of Vaccination

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many live events, the Jonas Brothers will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test prior to attending their “Remember This Tour.” “We believe this is the best thing we can do for our fans, our hard working crew, and the communities we’re visiting,” the Jonas Brothers wrote on their official Instagram page on Monday (August 23rd). “Thank you all for understanding. We want everyone to be protected and be able to enjoy these memories we’ve waited so long to make again.” The new requirement will go into effect on August 27th when the Jonas Brothers play Mountain View, California. Other acts are following suit, Maroon 5 and Garth Brooks will also require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test prior to attending their shows. Do you agree that proof of vaccination or testing negative for COVID is necessary to attend live events?

