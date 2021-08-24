Susan J. Spina, 64, of Woodstock, passed away on Thursday evening, Aug. 19, 2021. Born Sept. 4, 1956, in Mt. Prospect, Ill., the daughter of Barry and Charlotte (Senechalle) Wolfe. Susan married Randy Spina of Chicago Heights, Ill., on Sept. 22, 1982, in her Gramma’s town of Morgan Park, Ill. Susan loved her animals, working out, hiking, and cooking, but most of all her beloved animals. There was nothing she would not do or ask Randy to do for them.