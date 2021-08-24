What’s Missing from Medicine?
On Wednesday, September 29, from 7 until 8 p.m., Plant-Based Nutrition Support Group (PBNSG) will host the virtual lecture "What's Missing From Medicine?" Saray Stancic, MD, will cover gaps in health care along with her plan to remedy them. She is triple board certified in internal medicine, infectious diseases and lifestyle medicine and holds the position of chief of infectious diseases at the Hudson Valley VA Health Care System in New York.www.mhlas.com
