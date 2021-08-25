The secret bias hidden in mortgage-approval algorithms

On the fence about getting pre-approved for a mortgage? Here are some things you need to know. There are certain steps it pays to take when you embark on a home search. You should spend some time interviewing real estate agents, make a wish list of the home features you're looking for, and get pre-approved for a mortgage. Some buyers, however, don't take that final step, either because they don't know about it or because they don't understand how it works. Here are a few things you should know about mortgage pre-approval.