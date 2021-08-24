New Reiki Classes Announced

We have all had Reiki-curious clients. These are clients who come to us either by word of mouth or through our social media connections who really don’t know what Reiki is and how beneficial receiving Reiki can be for them, but they are interested enough to try it. These clients who don’t have a good understanding about what the long-term benefits are of receiving Reiki on a regular basis, will come in for one session and may not return even though they loved the way they felt after their session. Some of them may return, but not with the consistency in which we would prefer so that we can be of the best assistance to them and their healing needs.