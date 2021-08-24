New Reiki Classes Announced
Ann French, of Reiki to Heal has added classes in Holy Fire® III Reiki levels I and II; Holy Fire III Reiki Master and Holy Fire III Karuna Reiki® Master level. "Taking the level I and II class gives people the ability to give reiki to themselves and others both in person or at a distance," explains French. "Taking the master level class gives one the ability to teach. Because I am an Online Holy Fire III master, someone who takes my class will be able to teach both online and in person."www.mhlas.com
Comments / 0