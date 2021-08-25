Recalled Peloton Tread is back: Redesigned treadmill comes to US and UK

Houston attorneys Mo Aziz and Ali Roberson of Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz and Stogner, and Benjamin Roberts of Benjamin Roberts Law, PLLC, have filed suit against Peloton Interactive, Inc. The lawsuit comes after 2-year-old Stetson Jackson of Porter was severely injured when he was dragged underneath a Peloton Tread-plus treadmill April 14. The rear roller of the treadmill pulled the young boy underneath, trapping him below the machine until his mother and grandparents managed to lift the treadmill and free the young boy. The two-year-old suffered permanently disfiguring injuries to his head and face as a result of the incident.