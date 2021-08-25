What's new in Esri Redistricting (August 2021)
Esri Redistricting has released a handful of new features and capabilities to assist you during this redistricting cycle. Redistricting plans are designed to be balanced and fair so that there is a level playing field for all parties involved. Each plan is vetted through a series of negotiations and each detail carefully evaluated by all stakeholders. These new capabilities will help you develop, analyze, and review plans throughout the entire redistricting process.www.esri.com
Comments / 0