Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

What's new in Esri Redistricting (August 2021)

esri.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEsri Redistricting has released a handful of new features and capabilities to assist you during this redistricting cycle. Redistricting plans are designed to be balanced and fair so that there is a level playing field for all parties involved. Each plan is vetted through a series of negotiations and each detail carefully evaluated by all stakeholders. These new capabilities will help you develop, analyze, and review plans throughout the entire redistricting process.

www.esri.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#Saas#Csv#Colorblind#Esri Redistricting Online#Saas#Homepage#Url Application Setup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. Politicsesri.com

Census redistricting data and maps available in ArcGIS Living Atlas

It’s redistricting time. It’s a time to realign congressional districts based on how the population has changed in the previous decade. For example, Texas gained two seats in the House of Representatives since that state’s population grew faster than the nation as a whole, whereas West Virginia actually lost population, and lost a seat. It’s not that simple though. California lost a seat too. While the population in California did grow (as most states’ did), it didn’t grow as fast as the nation as a whole. Mississippi also lost a small amount of population, and neither gained or lost a seat. Even if a state’s number of seats didn’t change, the population within the state has inevitably moved around since 2010, and this is the time to rebalance districts.
Technologyesri.com

New from Esri and TechCrunch: Hack for a Sustainable Future

For decades, critical challenges like climate change, resource scarcity, and social inequity have been growing steadily. But our efforts to solve these problems have been slower to take hold. Now, we have reached a turning point—our existing solutions need a jumpstart to make a difference. “To create a more sustainable...
Technologyesri.com

Corporate Security and Safety

Esri's location-based GIS technology provides the tools and resources that staff in a global security operations center need to integrate and assess data from disparate sources and existing physical security information management (PSIM) systems. This real-time data integration gives security and risk management personnel a complete view of any incident or event and the intelligence required for investigative analysis before, during, and after a crisis.
Astronomyesri.com

Earth by Night

As a pioneer in nocturnal remote sensing technology, the Earth Observations Group (EOG) has been producing Nighttime Lights maps since 1994. With the launch of the latest generation of earth observation satellites, significant advancements have been made with low light imaging. EOG has taken advantage of these technological advancements to provide users with superior quality Nighttime Lights products.
Softwareesri.com

Welcome to ArcGIS Runtime 100.12

The Runtime team is excited to bring you version 100.12 of the ArcGIS Runtime SDKs. Update 12 delivers a brand new Geotriggers API, an API for working with true curves, and a host of improvements and refinements across the board. Let’s dive right in…. Geotriggers. Geotriggers provide a simple and...
Technologyesri.com

Get started with ArcGIS Experience Builder: Ribbon template

ArcGIS Experience Builder enables you to deliver responsive web experiences without writing any code. You can create apps and/or pages that contain 2D and 3D maps, text, and media. Experiences can focus on one type of content or can combine and link many types of content to create a complete experience and destination for your audience.
PoliticsWREG

2020 Census data illustrates growing diversity

This digital map charts out the U.S. Census’ Diversity Index rating per state. The diversity index compares the degree of racial and ethnic variability in a population. The greater the number the more diverse the population is. The following two digital maps show states where the Hispanic and Black population...
Agricultureesri.com

The Science of Where: Workflows for exploring environmental security

In this three (or more) part blog series, I present examples of workflows in ArcGIS Pro to explore the many dimensions of environmental security. These blogs don’t contain detailed step-by-step instructions but should provide sufficient detail for you to reproduce each analysis and explore on your own. When most people...
Softwareesri.com

Deprecation of Classic Locator for ArcGIS Business Analyst for ArcMap

Geocoding is a powerful tool that lets you turn descriptions of a place such as coordinates, addresses, or place names to a precise location on a map. This key capability is one of the many foundational tools included in the ArcGIS Business Analyst Desktop bundle. As of this writing (year...
Perris, CAesri.com

Solar Suitability Modeling with ArcGIS GeoPlanner

In the year 2021, humanity rapidly approaches the turning point for the climate crisis. The United Nations reports that we have until 2030 to tackle climate change before risking irreversible damage to our planet. Renewable energy has been proven to reduce CO2 levels in our atmosphere, and as such, is one of humanities best chances at mitigating the impending climate disaster.
Pierce County, WIHudson Star-Observer

FAQ: What's redistricting, and what does it mean locally?

Following the 202 Census, the word redistricting has been heard frequently. Locally, the Pierce County Redistricting Subcommittee met this week. Redistricting equalizes representation by population. Elected officials are organized into districts, or the areas of which they represent, and only residents of a given district can vote for their representative.

Comments / 0

Community Policy