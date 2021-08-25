What's new in Esri Redistricting (August 2021)

It’s redistricting time. It’s a time to realign congressional districts based on how the population has changed in the previous decade. For example, Texas gained two seats in the House of Representatives since that state’s population grew faster than the nation as a whole, whereas West Virginia actually lost population, and lost a seat. It’s not that simple though. California lost a seat too. While the population in California did grow (as most states’ did), it didn’t grow as fast as the nation as a whole. Mississippi also lost a small amount of population, and neither gained or lost a seat. Even if a state’s number of seats didn’t change, the population within the state has inevitably moved around since 2010, and this is the time to rebalance districts.