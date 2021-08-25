Cancel
Entertainment

Cynthia Nixon Reacts to Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Being Stripped of His Emmy Award

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ‘Sex and the City’ star ran against Andrew Cuomo in the 2018 New York gubernatorial race. The Web Chronicle Today Newsdesk team scours the Internet for the day’s most interesting news.

Cynthia Nixon
Andrew Cuomo
#Gov#Sex And The City#The Web Chronicle
PoliticsRadar Online.com

Andrew Cuomo's Ex-Girlfriend Sandra Lee Allegedly Furious With Disgraced New York Governor For Taking Credit For Her Work During Resignation

Andrew Cuomo’s longtime ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee is not pleased with the disgraced New York Governor citing work she pushed him to do as part of his resignation speech. Insiders spoke to the New York Post about Sandra being upset with Cuomo’s farewell address. Article continues below advertisement. During the awkward...
Politicsnickiswift.com

The Reason Andrew Cuomo Got His Emmy Taken Away

The same day former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially stepped down from his duties over sexual harassment allegations, it seems the death knell was sounded not once, but twice, after the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences formally stripped him of his Emmy. According to a report by the New York Post, the award was rescinded due to the overwhelming backlash the career politician received after the publication of a report issued by the state attorney general's office, which stated that upon a thorough investigation, they had found that Cuomo had conclusively sexually harassed at least 11 women, many of whom at one point or another were under his employ.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Cuomo will not be welcomed into Hamptons' social scene, society insider says: 'Persona non grata everywhere'

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo should stay away from the Hamptons social scene, a society columnist tells Fox News. Cuomo resigned from office on Tuesday, one week after New York Attorney General Letitia James released the findings of her months-long investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the politician. The 165-page report found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women from 2013 to 2020, and that he and his office retaliated against an accuser.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Cuomo Is Moving to Sister’s Place

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is moving out. The disgraced Democrat is slated to leave office Monday after resigning over allegations of sexual harassment, and photographers captured UHauls at the governor’s mansion Friday. The trucks were headed for the Purchase, New York home of his sister, Maria Cuomo-Cole. The UHaul driver told the New York Post that he did not receive a delivery address until he had already begun driving, an apparent effort to conceal its final destination. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take Cuomo’s place, becoming the first woman to hold the state’s highest office.
Entertainmentmediaite.com

Former Cuomo Challenger Cynthia Nixon DUNKS on Cuomo: ‘Neither of Us is Governor, But I Still Have My Emmy(s)’

Actress and left-wing activist Cynthia Nixon dunked on former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Twitter on Tuesday. “The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s),” tweeted Nixon, who has two Emmys. She unsuccessfully challenged Cuomo in the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial primary in the Empire State.
PoliticsPosted by
93.1 WZAK

David Paterson, NY’s First Black Governor, Says He ‘Was Always Pretty Leery’ Of Andrew Cuomo

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. As the dust settles from the political downfall of Andrew Cuomo — who announced his resignation last week amid fallout from sexual misconduct allegations from nearly a dozen women — a growing number of reports are lending further credence to questions about the disgraced New York governor’s character.
Politicsmediaite.com

Now For The REAL Pain: Andrew Cuomo Stripped of International Emmy on Day of Resignation

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has lost the honorary Emmy Award he received in 2020 for his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic. The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday that they are revoking the International Emmy they awarded Cuomo last year. This comes just after Cuomo resigned amid numerous allegations of sexual harassment.
PoliticsNew York Post

Watch Live: Disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo bids farewell

Disgraced outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave a farewell address on his last day in office, and allegedly has no plans to run for office again. The third-term Democrat recorded his remarks last week at the Executive Mansion in Albany and the address is expected to be kept under a half-hour, according to sources familiar.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Addresses His Brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “I Did Urge Him to Resign, When The Time Came”

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returned from vacation Monday night and addressed the biggest story to break during his week off the air (at least until the Afghanistan news broke over the weekend): his brother New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. “This situation is unlike anything I’ve imagined,” the CNN host said, acknowledging that he did not cover his older brother’s scandals. “I’m not an adviser. I’m a brother. I wasn’t in control of anything, I was there to listen, and offer my take,” he added. “My advice to my brother was simple and consistent: own what you did, tell people what you...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Reaction to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Here is a sampling of quotes from prominent politicians and former aides who reacted to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation on Tuesday after an investigation found he had sexually harassed 11 women and created a climate of fear in his office. CUOMO IN A VIDEO...
PoliticsPosted by
IndieWire

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to Have Honorary International Emmy Withdrawn

Now former Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, is set to lose his International Emmy Award in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment. The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced that they are rescinding the award Cuomo won in 2020, as well as eliminating his name from any and all Academy materials moving forward. Cuomo received the Founder’s Award last year in the wake of his daily briefings and leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Academy had praised Cuomo for the way he utilized television to provide a sense of calm and safety during a trying time. Previous...
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Andrew Cuomo’s approval rating in New York is at an all-time low.

Andrew Cuomo’s approval rating in New York is at an all-time low. As New York Governor Andrew Cuomo prepares to step down on Tuesday, many surveys show that his approval rating has plummeted to an all-time low in his final weeks in office. Following New York Attorney General Letitia James’...
Politicspoliticsny.com

Eleven years of Governor Andrew Cuomo, from a promising start to an abrupt finish

It began in the shadow of another governor’s scandal, and ended before its scheduled conclusion mired in controversy. The tenure of Andrew Cuomo as the 56th governor of New York state, which ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday night, Aug. 23, featured 11 years of seismic political changes, major construction projects and a devastating pandemic that brought about the governor’s best (and sometimes worst) qualities.

