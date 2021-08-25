Cancel
Bethel, CT

Biden, Govt., Legislators, Politicians, Colleges and other Educational Institutions Use Students to Push Vaccinations and/or Masks Agenda

 August 24, 2021

Cover picture for the articleReport by Paula Antolini, August 24, 2021, 11:03PM EDT. Should the Biden administration and members of the government, educational institutions and politicians, legislators, and other professionals be using students to push the agenda of getting people vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, or wearing masks in school, when vaccines and masks are still a controversial topic? This is especially important because vaccines have not been proven to necessarily protect people from getting or spreading the virus. Were parents and/or American citizens part of this decision, considering many of those individuals are not in agreement with vaccines or masks etc.?

