Ripple price analysis reveals that the altcoin is gearing to retest the $1.20 level. Current support is found at the $1.15 mark. Current resistance is found at the $1.17 mark. Ripple price analysis reveals that the altcoin is readying up to retest the $1.20 level. However, the altcoin is moving independently of the current market trend set by the king Bitcoin and the queen Ethereum. The altcoin is down by 3.3 percent in the past 24-hours and by 5.39 percent in the past seven days. The altcoin is, however, moving into a small reverse head and shoulder momentum at the type of writing. Let’s take a look at the Ripple price analysis through candlestick charts.