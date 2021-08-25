Tarin Woods residents unhappy with new development plans
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Developers wanting to build 150 new town homes in the Tarin Woods community met with concerned neighbors on Tuesday night. This meeting, required by the county between developers and property owners within 500 feet of the proposed boundaries, was held to answer any questions neighbors may have about the plans. However, many there were strongly opposed to bringing more traffic into their already crowded community.foxwilmington.com
