Back to school time is here, and I recently asked my 9 year old son what kind of hairstyle he was considering for the beginning of the school year. He simply said "I WANT A MULLET!" I couldn't help but laugh as if he was making some kind of joke. But, he looked at me square in the eyes and I could tell he was serious. It took a few hours of pleading with him not to go with the mullet. But, I feel it is going to happen someday.