Texas Parent Disrobes at School Board Meeting to Prove Point About Masks

By Chris Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now here's something you don't see every day. A parent bared all this week to prove a point at a Dripping Springs, Texas school board meeting. James Akers anecdotally said he ran traffic lights, which almost killed somebody, then parked in a handicapped spot because all the other spots were full just to get to the meeting. Akers was trying to make his point about how sometimes following the rules, such as wearing a mask, is for the benefit of others.

