Yngvar Sonnichsen studied civil engineering and art in Norway and Paris, emigrating to North America in 1902. By 1908, he was picking apples in Eastern Washington and fishing in Alaska during summers. He painted murals which reside in the Sons of Norway Hall in Ballard; and his art won Gold and Silver medals at the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition in Seattle in 1909. This work, dated 1918, is an unidentified forest ranger at Cape Fanshaw, given to the Dixon family by Sonnichsen. He also painted canneries; and brother Sonke designed some for Pacific Alaska Cannery, possibly including Big Port...