Fowles has 29 & 20, Lynx end skid against Storm 76-70

gowatertown.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles scored 29 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 76-70 win over the Seattle Storm. Fowles had 19 points and 13 rebounds to help Minnesota take a 40-33 lead at the half. The 13 rebounds are a franchise record for a half. The Storm, who trailed by as many as 14 in the first half, closed within one midway through the third quarter and twice in the fourth but the Lynx held on to end an 11-game losing against Seattle. Breanna Stewart scored 18 points, but was just 6 of 23 from the field, and grabbed 16 rebounds for Seattle.

NBAPioneer Press

Sylvia Fowles comes up big as Lynx win in return from break

Sylvia Fowles’ offense carried the Minnesota Lynx early Sunday. Some late rebounds with a bum finger secured the win. Fowles scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and the Lynx used a late surge to beat New York 88-78 Sunday night in the team’s first game since July 11 because of the Olympic break.
NBAMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sylvia Fowles has 29 points, 20 rebounds as Lynx weather Storm

Lynx fans, file this one away. Put it with all the other memories Sylvia Fowles has given you since coming here in 2015. Tuesday night at Target Center, against the defending champion Seattle Storm — a team that hadn't beaten since May of 2019 — Fowles scored 29 points, grabbed 20 rebounds, had three steals and four blocks in a 76-70 victory.
NBACanis Hoopus

Lynx 76, Storm 70: Give Sylvia Fowles Her Damn Respect

Sylvia Fowles is the greatest center in the history of women’s basketball. Four Olympic gold medals and 10 gold medals overall with Team USA. One of five basketball players on the planet with four Olympic gold medals. 86-4 record (95.5 winning percentage) with Team USA. 2015 WNBA Champion. 2015 Finals...
NBAMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sylvia Fowles' historic game leads Lynx to victory over Seattle

File this one away and remember it. Put it among all the other memories Sylvia Fowles has given Lynx fans since she came here in 2015. On Tuesday at Target Center, against a team Minnesota hadn't beaten since 2019, Fowles made history. Again. In a 76-70 victory over the defending...
BasketballGrand Forks Herald

At 35, Lynx center Sylvia Fowles playing her way into WNBA MVP discussion

After another dominant performance from her star center in the Lynx’s victory over Seattle on Tuesday, Minnesota coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said it would be a “travesty” if Sylvia Fowles didn’t win her fourth WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award. You would expect nothing less than for...
Minnesota StateCanis Hoopus

The Ultimate Role Player: How Bridget Carleton Elevates the Minnesota Lynx

Bridget Carleton brings everything you want from a key player on a winning team. The third-year player and former All-American from Iowa State is dynamic, versatile forward who possesses excellent awareness and basketball IQ on both ends, always plays within herself, and, simply put, plays winning basketball nearly every time she steps foot on the court.
