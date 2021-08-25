Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Fauci Corrects Timing for Getting Pandemic Under Control

By Ralph Ellis
WebMD
 6 days ago

Aug. 25, 2021 -- The United States could get the COVID-19 pandemic under control by the spring of 2022 if enough Americans become vaccinated, Anthony Fauci, MD, said Monday. Speaking to Anderson Cooper on CNN, Fauci corrected the timeline he gave in an interview earlier Monday with Mary Louise Kelly of NPR.

www.webmd.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Louise Kelly
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Americans#Md#Cnn#Npr#White House#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Startling" Warning

We know it has felt like a long marathon, our fight against coronavirus. But now is exactly the wrong time to let your guard down. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going up, and vaccinations aren't going up fast enough. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding the alarm: All of this "pain and suffering" is "entirely preventable," he said. Read on for five essential points that could save your life, including his big warning, which he shared with Martha Raddatz on This Week today—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Why are US anti-vaxxers touting a horse dewormer as a cure for Covid?

Republican congressman Louie Gohmert, a loyal Washington ally of former US president Donald Trump, drew a round of applause during a speech in Texas on Friday in which he endorsed the use of ivermectin – an anti-parasitic drug commonly deployed to treat intestinal worms and lice in livestock – as a cure for Covid-19 in humans.“The trouble is, these vaccines, they were only approved for emergency use,” Gohmert told a crowd at the Texas Youth Summit in Conroe, an event at which fellow MAGA luminaries Ted Cruz, Kayleigh McEnany, Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk were also speaking.“Now you have Pfizer...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said if COVID Would Ever End

Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going up, and vaccinations aren't going up fast enough. The result is needless "pain and suffering," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He appeared on Meet the Press yesterday with host Chuck Todd to discuss the rise in cases and what you can do to stay safe—and to keep small children safe. Read on for five essential points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Axios

Fauci "sticking with" COVID-19 vaccine booster recommendations

NIAID's Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the Biden administration is "sticking with" its recommendation for a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine eight months after receiving the original shots. Why it matters: Fauci's statements on ABC's "This Week," come as the U.S. sees an uptick in COVID cases, largely due...
PharmaceuticalsVoice of America

Fauci: 'Just Get Vaccinated'

WASHINGTON - The top U.S. infectious disease expert told CNN Sunday there could be up to 100,000 new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. by the end of the year, but the situation while “entirely predictable” is also “entirely preventable.”. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the U.S. has the “wherewithal” to avoid...
Pharmaceuticalsatlanticcitynews.net

Fauci urges shots for unvaccinated to bring Covid under control

WASHINGTON D.C.: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, said the U.S. could have COVID-19 under control by early next year, if vaccination rates accelerate. In multiple television interviews and a White House press conference on Tuesday, Fauci stressed that the Food...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Boss Issues This "Terrible" Warning

Dr. Francis Collins, head of the National Institutes of Health and Dr. Anthony Fauci's boss, is speaking out on how to stay safe. And no wonder—hospitalizations from COVID reached 100,000 for the first time since January and the Delta variant is proving more dangerous and more transmissible than any before it. Read on for five essential things you need to know from Dr. Collins—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Orlando, FLclick orlando

Here’s when Dr. Fauci says the US will get back to normal

ORLANDO, Fla. – About 18 months into the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the question still remains, “Will things ever get back to normal?”. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to the president, laid out a new timeline this week, saying the earliest that could happen is in the spring of 2022.
U.S. PoliticsFox News

Fauci calls on unvaccinated Americans to expedite pandemic end

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading infectious disease expert, during a White House briefing Tuesday appealed to eligible unvaccinated Americans to roll their sleeves, receive shots and accelerate the timeline to the pandemic’s end. "I would like to appeal to this country, to the people in the country who are...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthMetro International

U.S. could control COVID by spring 2022 if more people get shots -Fauci

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States could get COVID-19 under control by early next year if vaccinations ramp up, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday, one day after Pfizer won fuller FDA approval for its shot, with more potential approvals coming in the weeks ahead. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease...

Comments / 0

Community Policy