Texas State

Whiskey Myers Rank Their Top 5 Songs — Radio Texas Live Legends, On Demand [Listen]

By Billy Dukes
US105
US105
 4 days ago
Whiskey Myers are enjoy great success in 2021, but the group's newest fans may appreciate hearing them reflect on their best songs before the hard work paid off. During this episode of Radio Texas Live Legends, Whiskey Myers visit to talk about new music and old music, as of Aug. 2014. Host Buddy Logan jokes that Cody Cannon and his crew visit so often he may as well put them to work, and there's truth to that — could you imagine being on a softball team with one of the hottest acts in Texas?

US105

US105

ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Texas Live#The U S Army#Canadian#Turnpike Troubadours#Tune In
