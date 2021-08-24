Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Press Release: NXTCOMM appoints Brad Laird as engineering VP

runwaygirlnetwork.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNXT Communications Corporation (NXTCOMM) announced today the appointment of Brad Laird as Vice President of Engineering to oversee all aspects of technical development of NXTCOMM’s electronically steerable antennas for several defense and commercial mobility applications, reporting to Carl Novello, Chief Technology Officer. With a proven reputation as a client-facing engineer,...

runwaygirlnetwork.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxt#Hardware Engineering#Nxtcomm#Kymeta Corporation#Accenture Industry X#Lam Research Corporation#2021 Innovation Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
Related
Businessinparkmagazine.com

Patrick Haller appointed as VP of Global Communication at IAAPA

Patrick Haller has joined the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) as vice president of global marketing, communications and membership. Haller brings an extensive background in association marketing, strategic planning and management. He will lead the association’s global marketing, communications, and membership strategy and plan implementation. With more...
Businessrunwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: West Entertainment promotes several execs

West Entertainment LLC announces today a strong slate of promotions. Eric Silverstein is now Vice President, Operations and Technology. Eric brings over 20 years’ experience to the role and has been an integral part of West’s success over the past 5 years. Eric will oversee West’s CSP Operations, working in...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Raji Arasu, Chief Technology Officer, Autodesk, Inc. has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 30, 2021. The CTO Forum today announced that Raji Arasu, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer of Autodesk, Inc. has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board. The CTO Forum brings together senior technology executives, business leaders and academicians to discuss and collaborate on key technology issues and to accelerate innovation across organizations.
BusinessCoinTelegraph

SingularityDAO appoints Chris Poulin as CTO and head of AI

Decentralized finance (DeFi) portfolio manager SingularityDAO has appointed research scientist Chris Poulin as its new chief technology officer and head of artificial intelligence, underscoring the company’s ambitions for AI-driven investment solutions. In his new role, Poulin will be tasked with developing SingularityDAO’s DynaSets, an AI-powered system for building a curated...
Medical & BiotechMySanAntonio

Preeminent Patent Prosecutor Hogene Choi Joins Morrison & Foerster's Market-Leading Life Sciences Team

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Morrison & Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the arrival of Hogene Choi as a partner in its Patent Strategy + Prosecution Group. Ms. Choi brings over 20 years of combined experience in technical software engineering, data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), patent prosecution, and litigation to the firm.
Aerospace & Defenserunwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: Astronics announces agreement with Aerotec Concept

Astronics Corporation, a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced today a cooperative agreement with Aerotec Concept of Toulouse, France. The agreement will provide both companies the opportunity to offer a greater breadth of new technologies, applications, and/or modifications requiring EASA (European...
BusinessSFGate

The Agency Appoints Tara Scholl-Gettles as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations and Promotes Ricardo Beer to Vice President of Franchise Sales West

Brokerage’s Franchise Division Expands with New Leadership and Offices Around the World. Global real estate brokerage, The Agency is pleased to announce the appointment of Tara Scholl-Gettles as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations. Ricardo Beer, who previously served as Director of Franchise Operations, has been promoted to Vice President of Franchise Sales West. The bolstering of the executive level leadership within The Agency’s franchise division comes at a time of impressive growth for the firm. The Agency also announced today its 21st franchise location will be in Boston and the firm will open a franchise office in Montréal by the end of the year. More international destinations are scheduled to launch toward the end of the year and early next year.
Businessmartechseries.com

Integral Ad Science Accelerates Product Innovation with Top Engineering Appointments

Names Song Du as SVP Product Engineering and Gerald Mui as VP of Data Engineering. Integral Ad Science, a global leader in digital media quality, announced the appointment of two new senior leaders to drive its engineering efforts and accelerate innovation. Gerald Mui has joined the company as VP of Data Engineering and Song Du will join as SVP, Product Engineering effective September 1, 2021. Based in New York, both will report directly to IAS Chief Technology Officer, Tony Lucia.
Businessdailycoffeenews.com

BKON Adds Former Franke Engineer Itamar Loss as VP of R&D

New Jersery-based cold brew manufacturing company BKON has announced the appointment of longtime Franke Beverage Equipment engineer and equipment developer Itamar Loss as vice president of research and development (R&D). BKON said that Loss previously spent years working in coordination with BKON CEO Dean Vastardis on the the commercial development...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Camect Taps Security Industry Veteran Ron Grubbs to Lead Global Sales

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Camect’s global footprint has grown to over 30 countries by partnering with wholesale distributors, security integrators, and monitoring services. These partners rely on Camect for highly accurate on-site analytics, customizable video monitoring integration, and top rated support. To continue to support this growth Camect has appointed industry veteran, Ron Grubbs, to head global sales and business development. Ron Grubbs brings decades of leadership experience to Camect’s sales organization. His background includes over 30 years of partnering with integrators to implement secure solutions for residential and commercial customers. This direct experience with security integrations will enable the continued growth of Camect’s professional dealer program . Additionally, Ron has a track record of partnering with wholesale distributors which will also add value to Camect’s distribution network.
Economyfayettevillenc.gov

News and Press Releases

DISADVANTAGED BUSINESS ENTERPRISE (DBE) The Fayetteville Regional Airport hereby publishes a proposed overall goal for its Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program for FY 2022 – FY 2024. The proposed overall goal is 8.5% for all FAA-AIP funded projects in FY 2022 – FY 2024. The methodology used in developing this goal is available for review and comment during normal business hours, until October 3, 2021, at the office of the Airport Director, Fayetteville Regional Airport, 400 Airport Road, Fayetteville NC 28306.
Aerospace & Defenserunwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: Collins Aerospace to acquire FlightAware

Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies business, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately held FlightAware, a leading digital aviation company providing global flight tracking solutions, predictive technology, analytics and decision-making tools. Closure of the acquisition is subject to the completion of customary conditions and regulatory approvals. Following closing, FlightAware will join Collins’ Information Management Services portfolio...
BusinessSilicon Republic

Former Amazon VP appointed COO of digital events start-up Hopin

Wei Gao is a 16-year Amazon veteran who once shadowed Jeff Bezos. She will now lead business growth and innovation at Hopin. Digital events start-up Hopin has hired former Amazon VP Wei Gao as chief operating officer (COO) to lead the platform’s growth and innovation. Gao, who has worked at...
Businesslabelandnarrowweb.com

Sihl Group appoints Stefan Bonito to new VP role

The Sihl Group is taking the next step in its transformation journey into becoming a modern technology company: Stefan Benito will assume the new position of vice president commercial for EMEA and APAC. Benito, 54, previously served for six years on the management board of Thomas GmbH, focusing on sales...
Businessmartechseries.com

8×8 Announces New Distribution Agreement with SYNNEX Corporation

Fortune 200 Multinational Company to Provide 8×8 XCaaS to Resellers in North America. 8×8, a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced a strategic distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation, a leading provider of distribution, systems design, and integration services for the technology industry. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Bonnie...
Businesstechgig.com

Abhigyan Modi Appointed to Lead Global Engineering for Adobe Document Cloud

Adobe today announced that Abhigyan Modi has been promoted to Senior Vice President and will now lead global engineering for Adobe Document Cloud. will spearhead product innovation and development across. Adobe Document Cloud. teams worldwide, and play a strategic role in enabling the company’s focus on powering digital economies. He...
Technologyrunwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: Panasonic unveils performance data using XTS service

Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Avionics), China Eastern Airlines, APT Mobile SatCom Limited (“APSATCOM”), and China Telecom Satellite Communications (“CTSat”) today achieved a new performance milestone for in-flight connectivity service over China, using Panasonic Avionics’ new Extreme Throughput Satellite (XTS) service on the APStar 6D communications satellite. On a recent China...
Businessaustinnews.net

BMS Engineering Expands the Global Business and Strengthens Its Technology

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / BMS Engineering (CEO: Donald Kim) speeds up its overseas expansion. It aims to expand to the global market with its own technologies and outstanding competencies of its employees. BMS Engineering is a company manufacturing its products according to the standards of...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

TPT Global Tech Signs Strategic Technology Partnership Agreement with Skybridge West Africa, A $5B Green Housing and Educational Learning Project in Ghana West Africa

TPTW's participation could eventually be worth upwards of $3.5 billion in new contracts and management fees. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced it has entered into a strategic technology agreement with Skybridge West Africa (SWA) www.skybridgewa.com, to participate in the development of 20 SMART Villages emulating that of Duval County Florida in the Country of Ghana.

Comments / 0

Community Policy