Salt Lake County, UT

Arts Fest Big Deal Brunch

By Alex Springer
cityweekly.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best way to close out the Utah Arts Festival (uaf.org) is with a few tickets to their annual Big Deal Brunch on August 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees can start their day with a stocked brunch buffet complete with juice and coffee along with some brunch cocktails that can be purchased individually. Brunch admission comes with a ticket to the Arts Festival, so this is a great way to experience one of Salt Lake's most anticipated post-summer events. Individual tickets are $35, but tables of 8 can also be reserved for $400. Wrangle a group of artistically minded buddies that are down for getting a little day drunk and you've got yourself a helluva day planned.

