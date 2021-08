The Rice product, originally drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth-round in 2013, has already had three separate stints with the team. He spent his first five pro seasons with the team before signing with Detroit in 2018. After a season with the Lions he was with the Raiders for a bit, then cut and scooped back up by the Seahawks. Seattle cut him in November of 2020, he then signed with the Ravens, and was cut by Baltimore about a month later.