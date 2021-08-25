Cancel
Who Let The Dogs Out At The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s 12th Annual Unconditional Love Gala

By Harlem World Magazine
harlemworldmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s 12th Annual Unconditional Love Gala 2021, returned to the Hamptons. The event took place under the tents on Pond Lane in Southampton, NY.After a paused year of in-person gatherings, the grand soiree was a highlight of the summer season. The annual gala was chaired by philanthropist, TV host, and author Jean Shafiroff, Georgina Bloomberg was the Honorary Chair, and supported by Junior Chair Katie McEntee, and Junior Co-chairs Kingsley Crawford and Nathania Nisonson,

