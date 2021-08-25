Knight Sets Women’s World Hockey Scoring Record in US Win
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Hilary Knight became the all-time scoring leader in women’s hockey world championship history with her 45th goal during the United States’ 6-0 victory over Russia. Knight snapped a tie with former U.S. star Cammi Granato at 3:17 of the second period. The 32-year-old split two defenders with a cutback to find an open shooting lane for a 2-0 lead. The goal also moved Knight into a tie with Granato for the U.S. record of 78 points at worlds. Brianna Decker became the U.S. assists leader with the pass to Knight.1460espnyakima.com
