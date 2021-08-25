Knight Sets Women’s World Hockey Scoring Record in US Win

NHLers are headed to the Olympics once again and the Boston Bruins should be well-represented in Beijing. After months of negotiating and posturing between the NHL, NHLPA, and IIHF, NHLers will be playing in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China next February. On Sunday, Hockey Wanderlüst, the international hockey newsletter, and its columnist Ken Yaffe, after consulting sources close to the National Hockey League, were the first to report that the NHL to the Olympics is a ‘foregone conclusion’ and that for the first time since the 2014 Sochi Games, the Winter Olympics hockey tournament will feature best-on-best. Multiple reports throughout the day on Sunday confirmed the initial report fromYaffe, who used to work in the NHL offices in New York.