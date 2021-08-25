Cancel
Religion

Mormon Money

By Katharine Biele
cityweekly.net
 5 days ago

In March, the Deseret News—along with the Daily Beast, the Washington Post and a number of national news outlets—ran a story about James Huntsman suing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Since then, The Salt Lake Tribune has run no less than seven articles, maybe because readers love stories about money, wealthy people and the church that runs the state of Utah. You may not even remember that James—at age 16 in 1987—was kidnapped in a scary ordeal that made the Hunstmans think about their wealth. Yes, apparently they hadn't before that. Now one of their own is in charge of the Tribune and every time there's any story that has "Huntsman" in it, they run a boilerplate disclaimer about family ties. Last week, however, they decided the tithing story was front-page news because a "whistleblower" talked and now everyone's worried about how the City Creek mall was funded. But are they? The Trib's faith reporter, Peggy Fletcher Stack, is asking "Mormon peeps" what they think about it all. There were 820 comments on her Facebook post. Maybe it's a sexy story for those Mormon peeps, but it still has to play out. And the front page was an odd choice, as it competed with drought, Afghanistan and the end of the world.

