Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Global B2B Payments

By Opinion
pymnts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty percent of Lyft’s drivers in the U.S. logged more miles during the pandemic to make ends meet and instant payout of fares was critical in helping them pay their bills. In the Global B2B Payments Playbook, a PYMNTS and Worldpay collaboration, Lyft’s Kaushik Subramanian explains how, when it comes to cementing driver loyalty, little perks can go a long way.

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Payments#B2b#Pymnts#Worldpay#Swift#Baas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessfinextra.com

Balance raises $25m for B2B digital checkout platform

Balance, a digital checkout platform for B2B businesses, has raised $25 million in Series A funding led by Ribbit Capital with participation from Stripe. Avid Ventures, Lightspeed Ventures, Y Combinator Continuity Fund, SciFi VC and UpWest and a host of early employees and executives from Square, Plaid, Coinbase, Stripe, and PayPal joined the round.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

SaaS customer relations management startup Freshworks files for IPO

Software-as-a-service customer relations management startup Freshworks Inc. filed its paperwork late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering. The company is seeking to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is looking to raise $100 million through the sale of Class A stock.
MarketsEntrepreneur

How Blockchain Startups Transform Banking and Payments Industry

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Payments industry today has been deeply impacted by the rise of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. The legacy system is built upon the inheritance of technologies dating to the advent of credit cards and interbank settlement developed in the mid-1900s for use in centralized, established financial institutions with both institutional as well as retail clients in the era when the post-war fiat money system was the only option for private financial representation. Upon the advent of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, it gradually became increasingly clear that the legacy system, while revolutionary in its early days, still is quite inefficient and is designed from the perspective of an institutional client. This leads to relatively limited access to financial services by the majority of the retail market segment. Especially retail clients in developing nations have been hit particularly hard with higher fees, longer processing times for transactions, more invasive and ineffective KYC/AML processes and limited access to technology and thus limited access to all types of financial services.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Business Solutions Software Provider Freshworks Files for IPO

Business solutions software provider Freshworks on Friday filed for an initial public offering that revealed its revenue for the first six months ended June 30 soared by almost 53% compared to the same period a year earlier. Freshworks has not yet determined the amount of shares to be offered or...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Horizon Venture Fund Invests in Honest Bank Series A

This week was among the investors in Singapore Fintech Honest Bank’s Series A financing round. The company raised a total of $19.7 million, with the round led by Insignia Ventures Partners and Digital Horizon VC. Digital Horizon contributed $5.5 million of the total. The funding will be used to receive a license for credit card issuing. Honest Bank also plans to increase its headcount and open new offices in Bangkok and Jakarta.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Kyriba, Openpay Partner To Boost B2B Payments Capabilities

Cloud-based finance and IT solution firm Kyriba has teamed with FinTech buy now, pay later (BNPL) payments company Openpay to boost the use of Openpay’s OpyPro Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm to help B2B payments for companies, according to a press release. BNPL refers to the practice of being able to pay...
Beauty & FashionTechCrunch

Are B2B SaaS marketers getting it wrong?

“Solutions,” “cutting-edge,” “scalable” and “innovative” are just a sample of the overused jargon lurking around every corner of the techverse, with SaaS marketers the world over seemingly singing from the same hymn book. Sadly for them, new research has proven that such jargon-heavy copy — along with unclear features and...
Softwarepymnts.com

Mastercard’s Finicity Adds Automation To Loan Origination Software

Mastercard FinTech company Finicity on Thursday (Aug. 26) announced an expansion of its one-touch mortgage verification service, which will now be integrated into ICE Mortgage Technology, per a press release. The software integration allows borrowers to grant authorization seamlessly to ensure that lenders can obtain timely verification of assets, income and employment.
Technologypymnts.com

Cannabis Digital Infrastructure Startup Jane Technologies Closes $100M Series C

Cannabis digital infrastructure startup Jane Technologies raised $100 million in a Series C funding round led by Honor Ventures, bringing its total funding to about $130 million. Additional participants in the fundraise included Third Point Ventures, Gotham Green Partners, L2 Ventures, Delta Emerald Ventures and Artemis Growth Partners. Headquartered in...
Economypymnts.com

Digital-First Banking

PNC Says Hello To Small ‘Solution Centers’ And Goodbye To Aging Branches. In the face of changing consumer behaviors and rising digital competitors, Pittsburgh-based PNC Financial is shuttering close to 300 branches in favor of small, digitally connected “Solution Centers.” In the Digital-First Banking Tracker, a PYMNTS and NCR Corporation collaboration, PNC’s Kevin McCann discusses how these little branches are largely self-service and brimming with options.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Fintech EedenBull, a B2B Commercial Payments Tech Provider, Partners Major Norwegian Bank

a Fintech firm focused on B2B commercial payments tech, has formed a partnership with Sparebanken Vest, which is Norway’s third-largest savings bank. Through the partnership, the companies will offer banking services tech to the bank’s 13,600 business clients across Western Norway. Working cooperatively with Eedenbull will enable Sparebanken Vest’s...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Balance Rakes In $25M To Digitize B2B eCommerce Payments

B2B eCommerce payment platform Balance on Wednesday (Aug. 25) announced it raised $25 million in Series A funding. Ribbit Capital led the fundraising round, with participation from new investor Avid Ventures and existing investors Lightspeed Ventures, Stripe, Y Combinator Continuity Fund, SciFi VC and UpWest. Other individual investors in Balance’s latest funding round include executives from Plaid, Coinbase, Square, Stripe and PayPal.
Softwarealbuquerqueexpress.com

Finexio Raises $8M to Grow Payments-as-a-Service for Global Procurement and Accounts Payable (AP) Software Platforms

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Finexio, the Orlando-based AP Payments-as-a-Service company, today announced an oversubscribed $8 million growth round. The fintech company will use this institutional funding to accelerate growth in key industry verticals including higher education, hospitality, healthcare, and manufacturing, board new AP and procurement software distribution partners, and expand its leadership team.
Retailcrowdfundinsider.com

B2B Steel Marketplace Felux Raises $5.1M

a B2B marketplace and supply chain platform for the steel and industrial industry, today announced it has raised $5.1m in seed funding led by Expa, with participation from 8VC and Lightbank. Normally an offline industry, Felux seeks to bring the trillion-dollar steel industry’s commerce and inventory systems online, so...
Credits & Loanspymnts.com

Disbursements

Neobank Varo Says Instant P2P Payments Key To Customer Retention, Growth. Customers are hungry for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, and neobanks see the potential to recapture P2P ground that others now occupy. In the latest edition of the Disbursements Tracker, a PYMNTS and Ingo Money collaboration, Wesley Wright, Varo’s chief commercial and product officer, explains how partnerships can help neobanks use P2P to retain customers and grow deposits.
Economyhbr.org

The Sales Playbook of Successful B2B Teams

Despite companies spending billions annually on technology to try to systematize operations, business-to-business sales remains remarkably ad hoc and opaque. Sales leaders routinely are surprised when they lose renewals from key accounts, or a product launch falls short of goals, or sales representatives miss cross-selling opportunities. Most sales organizations struggle to see what is coming through the pipeline for next quarter, or what their army of salespeople is actually working on.
Cell Phonespymnts.com

Klarna’s GMV Grows By $8B Amid Rising App Installations

The Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna reported a “record” second quarter on Wednesday (Aug. 25), announcing that its gross merchandise volume (GMV) had grown by over $8 billion in the past year. According to the company’s interim report for the first half of 2021, Klarna recorded a...
Economypymnts.com

Next-Gen Digital Payments

Turning Receivables Into Integrated Payments Solutions Boosts Supplier Relationships. Supporting an array of payment options to meet the varied needs of business partners is not without its challenges. In the Next-Gen Digital Payments Report, a PYMNTS and Transcard collaboration, BNY Mellon’s Carl Slabicki discusses how modernizing receivables and integrating emerging payment methods can lead to better vendor relationships.

Comments / 0

Community Policy