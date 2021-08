A new article in SDXcentral talks about why WAFs (Web Application Firewalls) are insufficient protection according to a hacker. The topic of WAFs isn’t new to K2 and we’ve covered their failures in this blog article as well as an article on the dissatisfaction with WAFs in the security community, along with an article about the high levels of maintenance needed for WAFs. If you think it’s K2 that’s talking all this doom and gloom about WAFs, even Dark Reading ran an article titled: When WAFs go Wrong.