Sixers legend Allen Iverson says he would've been better football player

By Ky Carlin
 6 days ago
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson did it all on the hardwood in the NBA. He was an explosive scorer, leading the league in scoring four times; an 11-time All-Star; the league leader in steals three times; and a Hall of Famer.

However, Iverson believes he would have been an even better football player.

Iverson, whose first love was the gridiron, joined former NFL star Shannon Sharpe on “Club Shay Shay” and he said this about his love for football:

Not being cocky, not being arrogant. I think, no, I know that I would have been a better player at football than I was at basketball. And that’s not disrespecting basketball gods, that’s not disrespecting the game that that’s done so much for me. I mean I’m a household name, I’m a Hall of Famer in that sport, but football was my first love.

Everybody knows Iverson was an elite athlete, so one should not put it past him if he truly believes he could have been a star in the NFL as well, but there is also one problem with his theory: He does not like to lift weights.

Iverson did add with a laugh:

If I would have had to get on the gridiron, then I wouldn’t have stopped lifting weights after high school. … I would have had to. I would have had a short career. With basketball, I just didn’t like lifting weights because it was too heavy. Football, I knew I would have had to lift.

The fan base of the Sixers are probably breathing a sigh of relief that Iverson chose basketball instead of football.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

