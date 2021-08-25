Cancel
Sequim, WA

2021 Election: Schmeck, Sheppard advance to general in school board race

By Michael Dashiell
Sequim Gazette
 5 days ago

Two candidates vying for an open Sequim School Board director seat this fall both want to keep Critical Race Theory from reaching Sequim students. Kristi Schmeck and Virginia Sheppard advanced to the 2021 General Election after earning 3,057 (28.85 percent) and 3,029 votes (28.58) percent respectively in the Aug. 3 Primary Election as they vie for the school board’s director-at-large position seat to be vacated by Brandino Gibson.

