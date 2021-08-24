Cancel
Waynesboro, TN

Barbara Ann Staggs Boucher

By Emma McWilliams
waynecountynews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara Ann Staggs Boucher was born August 18, 1957 in Waynesboro, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Jim and Pearl Blanche Staggs Reeves. She was a cashier and stocker for Dollar General in Clifton, TN. Ms. Boucher enjoyed traveling, fishing and spending time with all her family and friends, many of which she considered family. Ms. Boucher departed this life on August 7, 2021 at St. Thomas of Rutherford County in Murfreesboro, Tennessee at the age of 63 Years, 11 Months, 20 Days.

waynecountynews.net

Comments / 0

