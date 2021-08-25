Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butler, PA

Three major collegiate conferences to collaborate

By Bob Cupp
wbut.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big Ten and the Pac-12 announced a partnership Tuesday that will focus on the future evolution of college athletics, and help the conferences create stability. They plan to work together to not only provide non-conference matchups in football and basketball, but also future decision-making in regards to the College Football Playoff, NCAA governance changes and more. Although it is not a contract partnership, the alliance involves all presidents, chancellors and athletic directors in agreement from each school.

wbut.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Butler, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Butler, PA
College Sports
Butler, PA
Sports
Butler, PA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#College Football Playoff#American Football#Pac 12#Butlerradio Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
College Football
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Comments / 0

Community Policy