Three major collegiate conferences to collaborate

The Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big Ten and the Pac-12 announced a partnership Tuesday that will focus on the future evolution of college athletics, and help the conferences create stability. They plan to work together to not only provide non-conference matchups in football and basketball, but also future decision-making in regards to the College Football Playoff, NCAA governance changes and more. Although it is not a contract partnership, the alliance involves all presidents, chancellors and athletic directors in agreement from each school.