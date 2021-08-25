Update on the latest sports

Five months into the 2021 baseball season, Kirk only had 97 at-bats (.278 with three home runs and 15 RBI). He came into the year as an upside C2 in deep leagues, with his best asset being his ability to control the strike zone with his bat. Kirk did miss two and a half months earlier in the year with a hip flexor injury. Entering this weekend, he has a five-game hitting streak (6-for-17) with a run and two RBI. The Blue Jays had him in their starting lineup in four of their five games, pointing to Kirk offering more fantasy value down the stretch. He remains in the free-agent pool in 44 percent of the leagues in the 12-team high-stakes market. I expect a bump in power with help in batting average in September.