Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Update on the latest sports

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Yankees now own their longest winning streak since 1985. The Yankees have run their winning streak to 11 games by beating the Braves in Atlanta for the second straight night, 5-4. DJ LeMahieu belted a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the fifth inning to help the Yankees stay four games behind the AL East-leading Rays. Giancarlo Stanton went deep for the second straight game and Rougned Odor (ROOG’-nehd oh-DOHR’) capped the scoring for the Yankees with a solo blast in the seventh.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Football Games#Rays#Ap#The New York Yankees#Braves#Yanks#Phillies#Red Sox#Tohr#Mariners#Athletics#Keh#Astros#Royals#The White Sox#The Blue Jays#Tigers#Cardinals#Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Baseballbeaconjournal.com

Scoreboard shows break-up message at minor league baseball game: 'OVER'

There are a lot of ways to end a relationship. And there's what "Tim" did to "Alyssa" on the scoreboard during the Akron RubberDucks' 11-2 win last Thursday night against the Harrisburg Senators in front of 3,160 fans. (The RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians and the Senators are the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)
Cincinnati, OHwtloam.com

Sports Update: Tuesday, August 17th

Monday- Jonathan India, Aristides Aquino and Tucker Barnhart each hit two-run homers to lead Cincinnati to a 14-5 win over the Chicago Cubs at GABP. India, the Reds rookie seco baseman, went 3-6 at the plate with 5 RBI. Game two of the series is tonight at 7:10pm. Live coverage begins at 6:40pm on WTLO AM 1480/97.7 FM.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers: Akil Baddoo needs to adjust

Akil Baddoo swings at a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports. Detroit Tigers rookie outfielder Akil Baddoo has been one of the best stories in Major League Baseball this season. Here at Motor City Bengals we have covered every step of it, from Detroit’s selection of Akil...
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Weekly Planner: Week 22 (2021)

A pair of teams are at opposite ends of the spectrum next week, with one playing five games and another scheduled for a week-high eight. The remaining 28 teams have game totals of six and seven, with 19 clubs scheduled for the former and nine for the latter. Import your...
MLBtheScore

MLB weekend best bets: Fade Luzardo amid worrying run with Marlins

Entering the final weekend in August, we've carried an 11-6-1 run over the last few weeks and love the value in a few spots heading into the final month of MLB's regular season. Here are our best bets over the weekend:. Aug. 27, 9:40 p.m. ET. If you're still skeptical...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

MLB odds: Giants vs. Braves prediction, odds, pick, and more – 8/28/2021

After putting together five wins in a row, the San Francisco Giants got tripped up by the Atlanta Braves in the first game of this series. The Giants will look to get back to their winning ways, but the Braves are no pushovers. This series puts two division leaders in the National League, and only one can come away with a victory Saturday night. With that said, it’s time to move on to this MLB odds series and make a Giants-Braves prediction and pick.
MLBMLB

Struggling Karinchak optioned to Triple-A

CLEVELAND -- This isn’t the way James Karinchak would’ve imagined his sophomore campaign going. The right-hander was elite last year, drawing attention from a national audience as his ridiculous 17.7 strikeouts-per-nine-innings ratio caught everyone’s attention. But suddenly, he’s looked like a completely different pitcher over the last three months, resulting in the Indians’ decision to option him to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday following his fifth blown save of the year.
MLBnumberfire.com

4 Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Plays for Friday 8/27/21

With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. An 0-for-4 dud from a chalky high-salaried slugger is a lot more common than a total dud from a top-salaried NBA player or even than a stinker from a top quarterback or running back.
MLBnumberfire.com

MLB Betting Guide: Friday 8/27/21

NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money, whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given night. Stars...
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Connor Joe Red-Hot in Colorado

Five months into the 2021 baseball season, Kirk only had 97 at-bats (.278 with three home runs and 15 RBI). He came into the year as an upside C2 in deep leagues, with his best asset being his ability to control the strike zone with his bat. Kirk did miss two and a half months earlier in the year with a hip flexor injury. Entering this weekend, he has a five-game hitting streak (6-for-17) with a run and two RBI. The Blue Jays had him in their starting lineup in four of their five games, pointing to Kirk offering more fantasy value down the stretch. He remains in the free-agent pool in 44 percent of the leagues in the 12-team high-stakes market. I expect a bump in power with help in batting average in September.
MLBBleacher Report

Every MLB Team's Biggest Second-Half Surprise of the 2021 Season

Sometimes, an MLB player's full-season stats don't tell the entire story. A poor first half can make it difficult to return a season stat line to respectability before the end of the year, which can in turn mask a stellar second-half performance. Those are the players we're focusing on here.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Sunday 8/29/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
MLBwcn247.com

Dodgers rally with 3 runs in 8th to beat Rockies 5-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith snapped a tie with a bases-loaded, two-run single in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2. Smith stroked a 3-1 pitch from Daniel Bard into left field, scoring Max Muncy and Mookie Betts to give the Dodgers a 4-2 lead. They finally cashed in with the bases loaded after failing to score under similar circumstances in the first and third innings. The Rockies fell to 16-48 on the road. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen earned his 341st career save, tying him with Rollie Fingers for 14th on the all-time list.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Monday

Monday begins a very important week, as this is the final transaction period before the playoffs commence in ESPN head-to-head play, a format encompassing more than half the leagues on the site. Regardless, if you use points or category scoring, you have one more week to secure a ticket to the dance. It's also crunch time for season-long rotisserie leagues, as managing categories is paramount, with Mondays and Thursdays the ideal day to address deficient areas with streamers.
MLBjdnews.com

Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Indians odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Red Sox (74-56) and Cleveland Indians (63-63) play the second game of a three-game set Saturday at Progressive Field. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Red Sox vs. Indiansodds with MLB picks and predictions. Red Sox RHP Nathan Eovaldi (10-8,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy