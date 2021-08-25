Update on the latest sports
UNDATED (AP) — The New York Yankees now own their longest winning streak since 1985. The Yankees have run their winning streak to 11 games by beating the Braves in Atlanta for the second straight night, 5-4. DJ LeMahieu belted a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the fifth inning to help the Yankees stay four games behind the AL East-leading Rays. Giancarlo Stanton went deep for the second straight game and Rougned Odor (ROOG’-nehd oh-DOHR’) capped the scoring for the Yankees with a solo blast in the seventh.www.wcn247.com
